BNRSVP Events this Weekendi

Sip & Paint

Hey BellaNaijarians! Come Sip & Paint at The Metaphor! It combines the fun and relaxation of a party with the challenge of a class, guided by an art instructor. Every guest works at individual easels to create a masterpiece suitable for framing, for a fee of 8,000 Naira which includes bottomless wine.

Date: Thursday, March 12 – Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

The Smart Money Tribe Book Tour

Author of the popular book “Smart Money Woman“, Arese Ugwu is getting set to kick off her Lagos book tour. “The Smart Money Tribe” Lagos book tour will feature an exciting line up of amazing speakers such as Tara Fela-Durotoye, Bolanle Oluakanni, Stephanie Obi and, of course, Arese Ugwu, as they share stories about personal finance and strategies to build personal wealth in this climate. The event will feature, a Fireside chat with Arese & Bolanle, Screening the trailer of the Smart Money Series for the first time and Panel discussion with the cast of the Smart Money Woman TV series.

Date: Friday, March 13, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria, Lagos.

RSVP: smartmoneyafrica

Spice Friday

It’s time for Spice Friday. Come party with Sensei, DJ Dotwine & DJ Evans on Deck.

Date: Friday, March 13, 2019.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: : Friday, March 13, 2019.: 11 PM. Spice Route, 36, Adeola Odeku Victoria Island.

Friday Night Series

It’s another ‪Friday Night‬ Series at the Velvet Grill & Lounge this Friday. It’s going to be lit with some amazing music by DJ Flexy.

Date: Friday, March 13, 2020.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: 19B Idejo street‬, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

JamRock Fest

JamRock is back with its 20th edition, and it promises to be fun, exciting and LIT!

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Trancorp Hilton Pool, Maitama Abuja.

RSVP: jamrocknigeria

Slum2School

Slum2School is 8 years & you’re invited to attend the commissioning of their all Inclusive Innovation Hub.

The Slum2School Innovation Hub is designed to attract and host activities that will facilitate our impact across communities. The hub will serve as the Slum2School head office and will be a conducive state of the art facility, that attracts the brightest people and tools for sustainable impact. It is designed to become a leading development hub in Nigeria.

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Slum2School Innovation Hub, Plot 13 Babatope Bejide Crescent, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: 08142828750

Well+Worthy: A day of Wellness and Self Care in Celebration of International Women’s Day

Africa’s Mental Health Matters Nigeria invites you to a day of Wellness and Self Care. Games, guided activities, a group therapy session guided by a psychotherapist, meditation and pilates are sure to help you relax and equip you for success from the inside out.

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Mind County, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: Eventbrite

The Parenteen Conference 2020

Pearl Academy Nigeria is inviting you to The Parenteen Conference 2020 aimed at bringing together teenagers, parents and teachers to drive conversations and solutions to issues that have weakened the bond between teenagers and their parents, and also to help parents and teenagers learn the best practices for all-round success in parenting and being a teenager. Join Timilehin Adigun, Molade Adeniyi, Temitayo Owosina, Dr Gbonjubola Abiri, Adefolashade Fadeyi and others as they help you successfully navigate being a teenager and parenting a teenager in 2020.

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: The Grand Junction Hall, Landmark towers, Water corporations road Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: pearlacademyng

The Lagos Bread Festival

Bring your friends along to attend The Lagos Bread Festival. It promises to the fun-filled. You can WIN BIG at competitions such as bread eating competition, drinking competition, raffles draw and many more. The event will feature a world record attempt for the World Largest Bread, which will be adjudicated by Guinness World Record. Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: Eko Atlantic, 1412 Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos.

RSVP: breadfestivallagos

Cinema Mon Amour

Cinema Mon Amour will be screening Numéro une by Tonie Marshall, starring Emmanuelle Devos, Suzanne Clément, and Richard Berry. Here’s the synopsis: Emmanuelle Blachey is a brilliant and voluntary engineer, who has risen through the ranks of her company, the French energy giant, to the executive committee. One day, a network of women of influence offered to help her take the helm of a CAC 40 company. She would be the first woman to hold such a position. But in spheres still largely dominated by men, professional and intimate obstacles are multiplying. The conquest promised to be exhilarating, but it is a war in question.

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Alliance Francaise, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Alhaji

It’s a stage play about a sexually active and polygamous Alhaji, suddenly finds that he cannot perform. He cannot tell anyone for fear of losing face not even his wives. In a desperate bid to find a solution, he is caught in a web of intrigue that threatens his home.

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Time: 3 PM | 6 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox

Sounds from the Cave

Come have fun at “SOUNDS FROM THE CAVE” an intimate seated show that brings you closer to the music with contemporary artists from all over Africa, the Cavemen.⁣ The Cavemen is a Lagos based ‘Afrocentric influenced’ band founded by Kingsley Okorie and his brother Benjamin James they came up with a genre called Highlife Fusion. The Cavemen combines afrobeat, highlife, jazz and soul music. They currently have four singles ‘Osondu’ ‘Runaway lady‘ ‘Bolo Bolo’ and ‘Akaraka‘ and are working on a whole lot of music in the upcoming years.⁣

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Angels & Muse, 5, Sumbo Jibowu, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: angelsandmuse

The Bridal Experience Abuja

It’s the 5th edition of Brides and Babes targeted intimate networking event tagged “The Bridal Experience Abuja” created just for you. Plan your wedding in ONE day with over 60 wedding vendors under their roof!

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Brides & Babies, 53 Kumasi Crescent, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: Eventbrite

Parenting in a Noisy World

The Baton Initiative Africa will be holding a closed-door, intimate conversation with young parents who are keen to understand parenting at its core and ensure that any negative patterns are curbed themed Patch (“Parenting in a Noisy World”).

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: [email protected] or text 08024533647.