Enjoy Amazing Discounts, Free Beauty Masterclasses & Demos from Industry Experts at The Beauty Souk | March 22nd

When it comes to beauty, there are no absolute standards. It is all about being your best possible self, inside and out. The 4th edition of The Beauty Souk by @eventfulnigeria powered by @polarisbankltd has been put together to ensure that we take out time to show kindness to ourselves and loved ones as it borders around beauty and wellness of the body and mind.

The 4th edition of The Beauty Souk by Eventful holds on Sunday, March 22nd at Harbour Point, VI, Lagos with exhibitions from top and budding beauty entrepreneurs and experts who can’t wait to meet with you and advise on how you can achieve your beauty goals this year.

Enjoy amazing discounts, free beauty masterclasses and demos from industry experts in an ambiance of beauty, relaxation and pampering, great food and music as you tick off your shopping list this season!

Save the date!

Entry is FREE so no reason to come alone!

Find out more information on IG – @thebeautysouk_ng

Date: Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

Time: 11 am – 8 pm

Venue: Harbour Point, off Ahmadu Bello Way, VI

