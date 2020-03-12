Connect with us

Events

Enjoy Amazing Discounts, Free Beauty Masterclasses & Demos from Industry Experts at The Beauty Souk | March 22nd

Events

#IWD2020: Nigerian Breweries hosts Symposium on Gender Equality

Events

Peju Ibekwe's CHATROOM debuts in Style to honour #IWD2020

Events

Haven Homes expresses commitment to the Development of Creative Art in Nigeria, supports Dususu Foundation

Events

Are You Ready for the Hype Battle of the Year? Martell X AMVCA presents Jimi vs Dotun🔥

Events

Union Bank celebrates Women at International Women’s Day 2020

Events

Hypo in collaboration with FAAN donates 100 cartons of its products to Fight against Coronavirus

Events

Inikpi set to take Lagos with a Stage Play promoting Heroism & Patriotism

Events

M.I. Abaga, Mr. Real gave Fans a Swell Time at 9mobile 4G LTE Fun Fair

Events

Flour Mills shares a Valid Message for International Women's Day: Gender Balance is not a Women’s Issue, but an Economic Issue

Events

Enjoy Amazing Discounts, Free Beauty Masterclasses & Demos from Industry Experts at The Beauty Souk | March 22nd

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

When it comes to beauty, there are no absolute standards. It is all about being your best possible self, inside and out. The 4th edition of The Beauty Souk by @eventfulnigeria powered by @polarisbankltd has been put together to ensure that we take out time to show kindness to ourselves and loved ones as it borders around beauty and wellness of the body and mind.

The 4th edition of The Beauty Souk by Eventful holds on Sunday, March 22nd at Harbour Point, VI, Lagos with exhibitions from top and budding beauty entrepreneurs and experts who can’t wait to meet with you and advise on how you can achieve your beauty goals this year. 

Enjoy amazing discounts, free beauty masterclasses and demos from industry experts in an ambiance of beauty, relaxation and pampering, great food and music as you tick off your shopping list this season! 

Save the date!

Entry is FREE so no reason to come alone!

Find out more information on IG – @thebeautysouk_ng

Date: Sunday, March 22nd, 2020
Time: 11 am – 8 pm
Venue: Harbour Point, off Ahmadu Bello Way, VI
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Amina Alabi: Each For Equal – a Lifelong Mandate

Recognizing Women’s Agency As We Continue to Celebrate Women’s Month

Chineze Aina: Emotional Affairs Are Just As Hurtful…

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Advertisement
css.php