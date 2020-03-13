Weddings
Here’s Your First Look at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese’s Traditional Engagement #RoadtoBae2020
Celebrity makeup artist Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye is traditionally married to her beau, Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese on Thursday.
Right from their introduction ceremony in October 2019, to their beautiful pre-wedding photos released earlier this week and of course Anita’s fairytale bridal shower. It has been an amazing build-up for the big day.
The couple had their traditional engagement and it was a gorgeous blend of cultures.
See pictures of their day below:
Loving these Moments at the #RoadtoBae2020 Traditional Engagement
#AnitaAdetoye and her beautiful #AsoEbiBella ladies.
All boo'd up and enjoying our moment
Credits
Bride: @anita.adetoye
Groom: @emmanuelikubese
George:@george_by_ruverodesigns
Makeup: @anitabrows
Outfit: @tubo__
Coordinator: @tessallureevents
Gele: @oni_gele
Planner:@aflairtorememberevent
Alaga: @ile_oko_ya