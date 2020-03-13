Celebrity makeup artist Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye is traditionally married to her beau, Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese on Thursday.

Right from their introduction ceremony in October 2019, to their beautiful pre-wedding photos released earlier this week and of course Anita’s fairytale bridal shower. It has been an amazing build-up for the big day.

The couple had their traditional engagement and it was a gorgeous blend of cultures.

See pictures of their day below:

Credits

Bride: @anita.adetoye

Groom: @emmanuelikubese

George:@george_by_ruverodesigns

Makeup: @anitabrows

Outfit: @tubo__

Coordinator: @tessallureevents

Gele: @oni_gele

Planner:@aflairtorememberevent

Alaga: @ile_oko_ya