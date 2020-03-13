Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Celebrity makeup artist Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye is traditionally married to her beau, Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese on Thursday.

Right from their introduction ceremony in October 2019, to their beautiful pre-wedding photos released earlier this week and of course Anita’s fairytale bridal shower. It has been an amazing build-up for the big day.

The couple had their traditional engagement and it was a gorgeous blend of cultures.

See pictures of their day below:

 

Credits

Bride: @anita.adetoye
Groom@emmanuelikubese
George:@george_by_ruverodesigns
Makeup: @anitabrows
Outfit: @tubo__
Coordinator: @tessallureevents
Gele: @oni_gele
Planner:@aflairtorememberevent
Alaga: @ile_oko_ya

