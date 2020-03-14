Connect with us

All the Stories You Need to Look Out For This Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Here's Your First Look at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese's Traditional Engagement #RoadtoBae2020

#RoadToBae2020: All the Delectable #AsoEbiBella Guests at Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese's Engagement

Anita Brows is Ready for #RoadToBae2020, but First, Her Fairytale Bridal Shower

They Met in Church! Natalie & Daniel's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 327

BN Bridal: The Spring/Summer 2020 Jolie Bridal Collection

All Shades of Love! Emmanuel Ikubese & Anita 'Brows' Adetoye's Pre-wedding Shoot #RoadtoBae2020

This is Us! Lilian & Shola's Beautiful Wedding Ceremony in Lagos

It Started on Instagram! Karen & Maduka's Pre-wedding Shoot +Love Story

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the wedding this week.

The #OLAPHYDAY Traditional Engagement is One for the Books

Now to the love stories and pre-wedding shoots you want to see

Emmanuel Ikubese & Anita Adetoye’s Pre-wedding Photos are Serving Major Goals 😍

Ruth & James’ Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story is the Right Start for the Day

#TheObiUmahiWedding Pre-wedding Shoot will have you Blushing in a Sec 😊

A Surprise Dinner Turned Out to be Bisola & Larry’s Dream Proposal ❤️

A Friend Thought They’d Be The Perfect Match & They Were! #DoubleO20 Pre-Wedding

Honeymoon worthy spots

 

When the Maldives Call for Honeymoon, You Should Answer

Get Your Bags for a Perfect Baecation in this Phuket #BNHoneymoonSpot

Beauty looks we absolutely love…

 

One Word for Today’s Bridal Beauty Look is FLAWLESS

The Simplicity of This Edo Beauty Look is Why You Should Pin it

Stay Queening with this Igbo Traditional Bridal Look

This Bridal Shoot will Inspire You to go with a Natural Look on your Big Day

Trending wedding moments this week…

 

See Rama & her #AsoEbiBella Ladies Dance into her Trad

Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye Got the Fairytale Bridal Shower of her Dreams

Loving these 7 Moments from the #RoadtoBae2020 Traditional Engagement

9 Fab #AsoEbiBella Looks to Love from the #RoadtoBae2020 Trad

Something to inspire your wedding slay this weekend…

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 19 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

