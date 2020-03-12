Anita Brows is Ready for #RoadToBae2020, but First, Her Fairytale Bridal Shower

Connect with us

BN TV

Celebrity makeup artist Anita Adetoye of Anita Browsis counting down to #RoadToBae2020 with her beau Emmanuel Ikubese. But first, her fairytale bridal shower.

In 2019 they had their introduction ceremony, and it was so green and beautiful. Then the couple shared their fun and beautiful pre-wedding photos captured by Bedge Pictures.

Now, the bride is giving us a look into her fairy tale bridal shower captured by Wealth Media House.

Have a look.

