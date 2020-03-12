The newest mommy in town, Bambam, took to twitter to spill the tea on her first few days as a mama bear.

Bambam and her husband Teddy A recently announced the birth of their daughter Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

In a recent tweet, Bambam shared:

The way I look for moments to sneak into a nap before my eyes fall off is something else

Just like every new mother, Bambam, is trying to adjust to her new situation and take care of her needs as well as her little one’s.

She goes on to talk about how much breastfeeding hurts before letting us know that she and her daughter are doing well.

Check out the thread:

The way I look for moments to sneak into a nap before my eyes fall off is something else 😭😭😭 #babyzen#BabyZenA or #babyZen 🤔😅 — Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) March 11, 2020

We need to perfect the sleeping patterns. My small eyes are almost gone 😭😭😭😅#babyzen #motherhood #exclusivebreastfeeding — Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) March 11, 2020

Any advice for the new mum?

Photo Credit: @bammybestowed