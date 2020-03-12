Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The newest mommy in town, Bambam, took to twitter to spill the tea on her first few days as a mama bear.

Bambam and her husband Teddy A recently announced the birth of their daughter Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

In a recent tweet, Bambam shared:

The way I look for moments to sneak into a nap before my eyes fall off is something else

Just like every new mother, Bambam, is trying to adjust to her new situation and take care of her needs as well as her little one’s.

She goes on to talk about how much breastfeeding hurts before letting us know that she and her daughter are doing well.

Check out the thread:

Any advice for the new mum?

Photo Credit: @bammybestowed

