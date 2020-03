Ecool has finally dropped his long-awaited album titled “New Side”.

The body of work houses 8 tracks, featuring DMW heavyweights, Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Dremo and others.

Listen to the tracks below.

Gangsta Lovin’ feat. Victoria Kimani

Open & Close

Sobente feat. Myde

Skushi feat. Dremo

Like This

Banga

Onome feat. Dremo, Zlatan & Mayorkun