Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Coronavirus, in Nigeria, is spreading faster than we envisaged. Thankfully, the Federal Government, State Governments, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are doing their best to curtail the spread of the virus and ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy. Currently, there are 65 confirmed cases in Nigeria and more people are being tested.

With Lagos having 44 cases of infected people, the government has instructed schools to be temporarily shut down, any gathering with more than 20 people has been banned, market places and shops (except for those who sell foodstuff/food) have been closed and even BRT buses have been less jampacked.

Everyone has been advised to stay in their homes and self-isolate until a solution has been found to cure Coronavirus and end this pandemic.

However, let’s face it. Self-isolation is easier for the rich and the middle-class (if there’s any in Nigeria). Very few people can afford to stock up their homes with food and stay indoors. A lot of Nigerians make daily livings through menial jobs and it is very difficult to save up money to stock up the house for a certain period of time – even if it is ‘just’ one week.

Let’s bring this back:

Currently, almost 90million Nigerians are estimated to be living in abject poverty. This means that these people have no access to basic amenities like housing, clothing, food, water, toilets, power supply and so on. These people live below $1, which is just 355 Naira, every day. According to 2009 statistics, 92.1% of Nigerians were estimated to be living below $5, which is 1,775 Naira, daily. As of 2018, 152 million Nigerians were living under $2, which is 710 Naira, daily.

Going by these statistics, about About 152 million Nigerians – who live under $2 every day – cannot afford to stock up their homes with food during this pandemic. This means that these people cannot self-isolate or stay at home as this automatically means that they will starve to death, especially since the government has made no provisions for their welfare.

To stop the spread of Coronavirus, we need more people to stay at home and to encourage people to stay at home, there needs to be an assurance – albeit little – that they won’t starve to death.

That is why it is important for us all to help out the little way we can by educating people on the Coronavirus, teaching them how to wash their hands and maintain good hygiene, sanitise their hands often – especially after touching certain things, providing soaps and sanitisers for them, and, most especially, providing food so they won’t starve.

“This is the kind of support we need. Identify a problem, run with it & include a sustainability plan in your solution. We’re very grateful for this new partnership with 54gene at a critical point in our health security,” @Chikwe_I, DG NCDC”#COVID19 https://t.co/9B8oWeNe8j — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020

Please reach out to the communities around you to find out what their needs are. You can supply them with foodstuff, tissue papers, sanitisers, face masks, wet wipes, soaps and other things you know they will need until this is all over.

If you have no time or don’t want to leave your home, you can make donations to any organisation or individual who is supplying food to the under-privileged.

And if you don’t have money but still want to help out, you can start by sensitizing people on Coronavirus, its spread, basic hygiene and what they can do to flatten the curve.

Today at Obawole market Ogba,we educated the people, gave out hand sanitizers and liquid soaps. We couldn’t get gloves it was scarce and I ran out patience so we went about spraying and sanitizing ..#CoronaVirusInNigeria #LetsFightCovid19 pic.twitter.com/7NthTOR0BY — Debby Brown (@Debbzdbee) March 25, 2020

Ending the Coronavirus pandemic is our collective responsibility and to do this, we all – both the poor and the rich – have to come together to flatten the curve. This can only be done when we all wash our hands and practice social distancing. If you wash your hands and your neighbour cannot afford to, you are still at risk. If the rich stay at home and the poor cannot afford to, everyone will still be at risk.

So let’s extend a helping hand by donating food items, sanitisers and other materials to those who cannot afford to buy them, so everyone can afford to stay at home and remain healthy.