Connect with us

Features Inspired Living

Here's How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don't Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Career Features Inspired

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Features

Chioma Momah: Keep Your Children Occupied As the World Practices Social Distancing

Career Features

Tolulope Ibiyeye: Are You Staying Accountable & Committed While Working From Home?

Career Features Inspired

These Women Are Doing Great Work For the Nigerian Education System

Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Does Not End During the Pandemic!

Features

Adebola Williams Has a Message For Nigerian Elites as Covid19 Progresses in Nigeria

Features

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

So let’s extend a helping hand by donating food items, sanitisers and other materials to those who cannot afford to buy them, so everyone can afford to stay at home and remain healthy.

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Coronavirus, in Nigeria, is spreading faster than we envisaged. Thankfully, the Federal Government, State Governments, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are doing their best to curtail the spread of the virus and ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy. Currently, there are 65 confirmed cases in Nigeria and more people are being tested.

With Lagos having 44 cases of infected people, the government has instructed schools to be temporarily shut down, any gathering with more than 20 people has been banned, market places and shops (except for those who sell foodstuff/food) have been closed and even BRT buses have been less jampacked.

Everyone has been advised to stay in their homes and self-isolate until a solution has been found to cure Coronavirus and end this pandemic.

However, let’s face it. Self-isolation is easier for the rich and the middle-class (if there’s any in Nigeria). Very few people can afford to stock up their homes with food and stay indoors. A lot of Nigerians make daily livings through menial jobs and it is very difficult to save up money to stock up the house for a certain period of time – even if it is ‘just’ one week.

Let’s bring this back:

Currently, almost 90million Nigerians are estimated to be living in abject poverty. This means that these people have no access to basic amenities like housing, clothing, food, water, toilets, power supply and so on. These people live below $1, which is just 355 Naira, every day. According to 2009 statistics, 92.1% of Nigerians were estimated to be living below $5, which is 1,775 Naira, daily. As of 2018, 152 million Nigerians were living under $2, which is 710 Naira, daily.

Going by these statistics, about About 152 million Nigerians – who live under $2 every day – cannot afford to stock up their homes with food during this pandemic. This means that these people cannot self-isolate or stay at home as this automatically means that they will starve to death, especially since the government has made no provisions for their welfare.

To stop the spread of Coronavirus, we need more people to stay at home and to encourage people to stay at home, there needs to be an assurance – albeit little – that they won’t starve to death.

That is why it is important for us all to help out the little way we can by educating people on the Coronavirus, teaching them how to wash their hands and maintain good hygiene, sanitise their hands often – especially after touching certain things, providing soaps and sanitisers for them, and, most especially, providing food so they won’t starve.

Please reach out to the communities around you to find out what their needs are. You can supply them with foodstuff, tissue papers, sanitisers, face masks, wet wipes, soaps and other things you know they will need until this is all over.

If you have no time or don’t want to leave your home, you can make donations to any organisation or individual who is supplying food to the under-privileged.

 

And if you don’t have money but still want to help out, you can start by sensitizing people on Coronavirus, its spread, basic hygiene and what they can do to flatten the curve.

Ending the Coronavirus pandemic is our collective responsibility and to do this, we all – both the poor and the rich – have to come together to flatten the curve. This can only be done when we all wash our hands and practice social distancing. If you wash your hands and your neighbour cannot afford to, you are still at risk. If the rich stay at home and the poor cannot afford to, everyone will still be at risk.

So let’s extend a helping hand by donating food items, sanitisers and other materials to those who cannot afford to buy them, so everyone can afford to stay at home and remain healthy.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Advertisement
css.php