There are Now 65 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

14 – is the latest number of coronavirus cases confirmed today, Thursday, around 8:25 PM, which brings the total number of infected in Nigeria to 65.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) shared that the fourteen new cases are in Lagos state and the FCT.

According to the NCDC, “Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case”.

Lagos now 44 reported cases of the virus, FCT has reported 12, Ogun has reported 3, while Oyo, Ekiti, Bauchi, Osun, Rivers, and Edo states have one case each. One more patient has been discharged, bringing that to a total of 3, and one death has been reported.

