Great News! Six of Nigeria's Coronavirus Patients have Recovered & will be Discharged on Friday

UBA is Donating Five Billion Naira to help Fight Coronavirus Across Africa 👏🏽

All these Politicians Have Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Odion Ighalo has been offered a Whopping £400k-a-week Deal by his former Chinese Club

Kylie Jenner, Sports Men are Donating to Fight Coronavirus | Check out World Updates

Coronavirus: Domestic Airlines Suspend Flights, UCH Partially Shuts Down Operations | Check Out Updates from Nigeria

5 New Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Bring the Total to 51

These Politicians have Gone Into Self-Isolation over Coronavirus

Prince Charles tests Positive for Coronavirus + Other Recent World Updates

Here’s Why the Presidency has Restricted Villa Coverage to 13 Media Houses + Other Coronavirus Updates from Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 seconds ago

 on

Six of the current 51 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria will soon be discharged.

This good news was disclosed by various government authorities on social media. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi also revealed this in an exclusive interview with Nigeria Info FM.

According to him, the six patients have recovered, are stabilized and will be discharged on Friday, after close monitoring. In his words:

“We are going to discharge six out of our 24 patients. So our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18. We have got plan A, B, and C, so depending on how things go we will deploy different levels of strategy”

Abayomi assured Nigerians that the government is working hard to ensure cases of coronavirus are contained, adding that Lagos State has expanded capacities to deal with any surprises the pandemic might choose to spring.

BellaNaija.com

