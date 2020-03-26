Great News! Six of Nigeria’s Coronavirus Patients have Recovered & will be Discharged on Friday

Six of the current 51 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria will soon be discharged.

This good news was disclosed by various government authorities on social media. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi also revealed this in an exclusive interview with Nigeria Info FM.

According to him, the six patients have recovered, are stabilized and will be discharged on Friday, after close monitoring. In his words:

“We are going to discharge six out of our 24 patients. So our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18. We have got plan A, B, and C, so depending on how things go we will deploy different levels of strategy”

Abayomi assured Nigerians that the government is working hard to ensure cases of coronavirus are contained, adding that Lagos State has expanded capacities to deal with any surprises the pandemic might choose to spring.

POSITIVE BREAKING NEWS: Six patients who are being treated for the #coronavirus have recovered and will soon be discharged from hospital in Lagos. Nigeria will win this fight, by God’s grace! #COVID19Nigeria — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 26, 2020