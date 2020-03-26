UBA is Donating Five Billion Naira to help Fight Coronavirus Across Africa 👏🏽

To help Nigeria and the rest of Africa fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has announced a donation of over N5 billion ($14 million), through the UBA Foundation.

The donation will provide support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries, by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support to governments.

The UBA support programme will be allocated as follows: N1 billion ($2.8 million) to Lagos State Government in Nigeria; N500 million ($1.4 million) to Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; N1 billion ($2.8 million) to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria; N1.5 billion ($4.2 million) to UBA’s presence countries in Africa; and N1 billion ($2.8 million) for Medical Centres with equipment and supplies Free Telemedicine call centre facility.