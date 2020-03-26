All these Politicians Have Tested Negative for Coronavirus

News broke on Tuesday that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Also around that time, Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed tested positive for the virus.

These two politicians have been in contact with many others, attending important meetings and hosting events before realising they’d been infected. Because of this, the politicians they’d been in contact with have been getting tested, and these ones, so far, have been confirmed to test negative:

President Buhari’s chief of staff and rumoured right-hand man, Abba Kyari, has tested positive for coronavirus, so it only makes sense that the president, who’s probably been in close proximity to him, would get tested too.

Thankfully, it was confirmed by the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, according to Channels, that the president tested negative.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, too, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Osinbajo had gone into self-isolation on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Vanguard reported that he’d tested negative for the virus.

Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki has also tested negative for coronavirus. The governor had earlier shared that he was going into self-isolation, and sent samples over to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing.

Channels has reported that Obaseki has tested negative, although he’s still going forward with his self-isolation.

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu shared on his Twitter that he’s tested negative for the virus. He wrote on his Twitter:

Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency” I just recieved the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.

Guys, don’t forget to stay safe and practice social distancing. Also, wash your hands regularly and don’t touch your face.