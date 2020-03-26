Odion Ighalo has been offered a Whopping £400k-a-week Deal by his former Chinese Club

Shanghai Shenhua FC may have thwarted Manchester United’s transfer plans by offering Odion Ighalo a staggering £400,000-a-week contract, according to Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old has been an instant hit after scoring multiple goals at Old Trafford since his January loan switch from the Chinese Shanghai Shenhua. But his parent club has rewarded him with an mind-boggling wage packet to ensure he commits his future in China.

Ighalo was already earning a hefty £300,000-a-week contract before joining Man.U, but will he abandon his dream club for the money? The final decision is now up to him.