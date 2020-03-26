Connect with us

News

Odion Ighalo has been offered a Whopping £400k-a-week Deal by his former Chinese Club

News

Great News! Six of Nigeria's Coronavirus Patients have Recovered & will be Discharged on Friday

News

UBA is Donating Five Billion Naira to help Fight Coronavirus Across Africa 👏🏽

News

All these Politicians Have Tested Negative for Coronavirus

News

Kylie Jenner, Sports Men are Donating to Fight Coronavirus | Check out World Updates

News

Coronavirus: Domestic Airlines Suspend Flights, UCH Partially Shuts Down Operations | Check Out Updates from Nigeria

News

5 New Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Bring the Total to 51

News

These Politicians have Gone Into Self-Isolation over Coronavirus

News

Prince Charles tests Positive for Coronavirus + Other Recent World Updates

News

Here’s Why the Presidency has Restricted Villa Coverage to 13 Media Houses + Other Coronavirus Updates from Nigeria

News

Odion Ighalo has been offered a Whopping £400k-a-week Deal by his former Chinese Club

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Shanghai Shenhua FC may have thwarted Manchester United’s transfer plans by offering Odion Ighalo a staggering £400,000-a-week contract, according to Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old has been an instant hit after scoring multiple goals at Old Trafford since his January loan switch from the Chinese Shanghai Shenhua. But his parent club has rewarded him with an mind-boggling wage packet to ensure he commits his future in China.

Ighalo was already earning a hefty £300,000-a-week contract before joining Man.U, but will he abandon his dream club for the money? The final decision is now up to him.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tolulope Ibiyeye: How To Stay Accountable & Committed When You’re Working From Home

These Women Are Doing Great Work For the Nigerian Education System

Kolawole Ajayi: Here Are Some Ways to Practice Road Safety During the Pandemic

Adebola Williams Has a Message For Nigerian Elites as Covid19 Progresses in Nigeria

Ferdinand Adimefe: Finding Light in a Time of Crisis

Advertisement
css.php