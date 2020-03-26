Kylie Jenner, Sports Men are Donating to Fight Coronavirus | Check out World Updates

While some progress has been made in containing the outbreak, surges continue to be reported in new places, like Tokyo, and other countries where returning residents are bringing it with them. The total number of cases have reached over 470,000 globally according to Worldometers.

In response, many countries are closing their borders as they look to protect themselves.

Kylie Jenner Donates $1million to fight coronavirus

Kylie Jenner has left her doctor speechless, after donating $1million to go towards supplying protective equipment for healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis. Wanting to help out, Kylie gave the huge donation of $1million that will go towards supplying first responders with protective gear, including face shields and masks, as hospitals are running low.

Her donation was confirmed by Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who thanked Kylie in a lengthy Instagram post and called the reality star a ‘living angel’. Alongside a picture of Kylie and her daughter Stormi, Aliabadi wrote:

I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.

Thank you X a million….

Finally free after a two-month lockdown, millions of people in Hubei Province, where the pandemic began, are starting to return to their homes and workplaces across China, New York Times report.

Train tickets are hard to find. So are cars, for getting to the train station. Those who manage to arrange transportation are sometimes barred from entering neighborhoods in their ultimate destinations. And many of those who get where they want to go must then navigate more rules. Some cities, including Beijing, require arrivals to quarantine at home or at designated observation spots for 14 days and pay for it themselves.

Instagram has removed coronavirus-related content not shared by health organizations

Social media giants can’t stop coronavirus from infecting the globe, but they are working to end misinformation about the virus from spreading on their platforms and Instagram is the latest newcomer to this fight.

The Facebook-owned app is now removing coronavirus-related content and accounts from recommendations and ‘Explore’ unless posted by or belonging to credible health organizations.

Users who search for information related to the outbreak will be presented with an educational message connecting them to resources from the World Health Organization and local health ministries. The move is to stop false claims and conspiracy theories that have been flagged by authorities from causing harm to the public during the pandemic.

Conor McGregor pledges €1m worth of equipment to hospitals

Conor McGregor said he’s donating €1million worth of protective equipment to Irish hospitals in the battle against coronavirus. The UFC star revealed he was making the pledge in a Twitter direct message to Paschal Donohue, the Irish Minister for Finance.

On Tuesday, McGregor had urged for a deployment of an instant “true lockdown” in a bid to combat the spread of the global pandemic, which has seen over 20,000 people die from COVID-19. McGregor showed that Donohue responded to him via a Twitter DM, urging the Dubliner to “give some thought to how you might encourage social distancing”, with the 31-year-old revealing his pledge in the subsequent reply.

In the private conversation that he made public, McGregor wrote:

Today I am purchasing myself €1million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affecting region, to this date, St. James. Mater. Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent’s. Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United stars among players to launch “Football United” campaign against coronavirus

Premier League players, including Callum Wilson and Hector Bellerin, have launched the #FootballUnited initiative, which aims to raise money for local communities affected by coronavirus.

The other top-flight stars fronting the campaign, which aims to raise at least £100,000, are Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chelsea defender Reece James and Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.