Inikpi set to take Lagos with a Stage Play promoting Heroism & Patriotism

The stage drama “Inikpi” is a response to the persistent call by the government and particularly the armed forces to use the creative industries as a tool for social reorientation says the quartet of four production companies, Cloud Media, Akajiuba Nig. Ltd, Kraftman Productions, Adejo-Arebi Synergy, that pooled resources together to present the legendary story of INIKPI.

Inikpi will bow with a commanding performance at the prestigious Shell Hall, MUSON Centre Lagos on Sunday, April 19th, 2020, followed by a national tour with performances at Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Kano. The setting of the novel and stage play is the 17th-century Igala Kingdom in present-day Kogi State, North Central Region of Nigeria.

Synopsis:

Ata King of Igala kingdom is faced with either sacrificing his cherished daughter Inipki or stand the risk of losing his kingdom.

This is what the gods wanted…

The ultimate sacrifice

The dilemma the king and his princess are caught between a rock and a hard place.

Find out the conflict in this fascinating play and how it is resolved.

Date: Sunday, April 19th, 2020

Time: 12 PM, 3 PM and 6 PM

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Ticket available online at:

R.S.V.P: 08026158512. To read more, click HERE.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content