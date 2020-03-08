IWD2020: The Cast of MTV Shuga has a Message for all Women “Keep Rising, Despite it all”💪🏾| WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Happy International Women’s Day!

To celebrate today, the cast of MTV Shuga is celebrating every woman irrespective of age, class or race.

They say, “Although the scars ran deep she did not fall, she fought for her voice to be heard. Despite the hardships, the difficulties & the trials. She rose because she took back control. Because she chose to stand up & speak out. On this #IWD2020, we say to her: Keep rising, despite it all! Happy International Women’s Day. #EachForEqual”.

Watch the inspiring video below.

