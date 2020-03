Rayce drops another smashing hit single titled “Geshin” meaning “Ride a Horse” under his brand label Admire Beat Music, while still having his last collaboration single “Giddem” rocking the airwaves.

This actually fulfils his promises of giving us a back 2 back hitz this 2020.

“Geshin” was produced, M & M by Jhambo.

Listen to the track below.

Download