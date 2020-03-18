Connect with us

WATCH it Live! Have a Front Seat View of John Legend's Concert 🙂

New Video: Nikita - Better Days

Learn More About Asa's Brilliant Artistry in the Concluding part of her Convo with Joey Akan

New Music: Rayce - Geshin

New Music: Foolproof - Ghetto

New Music: Evelle - Kilimanjaro

Daddy Showkey is in the Running for Father of the Year

It's a Transformation! Lady Gaga is All Shades of Incredible on Paper Magazine's Latest Issue

Burna Boy drops Sparkling New Visuals for "Odogwu" | WATCH on BN

Ecool's Album "New Side" is Here | Listen on BN

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Since everyone in Europe and maybe the whole world is practising social distance due to the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen decided to entertain everyone with a live-streamed solo concert.

#TogetheratHome is an effort to unite humanity at a time when many may feel isolated at home, and inspire people to take meaningful action to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Artists are taking to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning into the live streams, and engage with fans.

Sharing the video from his just-concluded concert which went live on Instagram, John Legend wrote:

Social distancing is important, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth – you want next?
Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn globalcitizen.org/coronavirus #TogetherAtHome.

Watch the video below and enjoy.

