PiggyVest & Tizeti are among Africa's Top 10 Innovative Companies 👏🏾

Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless' Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Winning! Uche Pedro, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Folorunso Alakija named among Forbes Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women

Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove Home some Great Points on Agric-tech Youth Empowerment at Social Media Lagos 2020

LEAP Africa is empowering Social Entrepreneurs for a Decade of Action

Tonye Cole bared it all at the 1st Under 40 CEOs Live in Lagos

4 hours ago

Fast Company has presented its list of the Top 10 Innovative Companies in Africa, and four among them are Nigerian companies: PiggyVest, Kobo360, 54Gene and Tizeti.

Also on the list are Sarah Diouf, the Senegalese ready-to-wear fashion label Tongoro, a Kenyan Food company Twiga Foods, and South Africa’s Lumkani.

According to Fast Company, these leading companies in Africa are finding solutions to local problems. Their applications are relevant well beyond their borders.

Twiga Foods, Copia Global, and Kobo360 are employing digital solutions to streamline logistics, from helping Kenyan vendors secure fresh produce to sell at the market each morning to enabling Nigerian truck drivers to find work—and get paid—more seamlessly. MPost turns mobile phones into virtual mailboxes, while mPedigree uses SMS to spot out counterfeit medications, a global problem. Tizeti harnesses the sun to deliver high-speed internet to Nigeria, and startup 54gene harnesses genetic information to help expand scientific research beyond predominantly caucasian genomes—and create the first pan-African genomic database.

Check out the full list:

  • Twiga Foods

For professionalizing East Africa’s market economy

  • mPedigree

For using text messages to root out fake goods

  • Copia Global

For allowing Kenya’s unbanked and unconnected to participate in e-commerce

  • PiggyVest

For helping West African millennials invest and save for the future

  • MPost

For turning mobile numbers into Kenyan PO boxes

  • Tizeti

For harnessing the power of the sun for an affordable 4G network

  • Tongoro

For empowering local artisans via a Senegalese fashion house

  • Lumkani

For bringing fire protection and insurance services to South African townships

  • Kobo360

For connecting African truck drivers with companies in need

  • 54Gene

For building an Africa-wide genetic biobank.

Photo Credit: odun_eweniyi

  1. Babynaija

    March 11, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    wow, i am just figuring out today. Thanks

