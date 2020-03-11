PiggyVest & Tizeti are among Africa’s Top 10 Innovative Companies 👏🏾

Fast Company has presented its list of the Top 10 Innovative Companies in Africa, and four among them are Nigerian companies: PiggyVest, Kobo360, 54Gene and Tizeti.

Also on the list are Sarah Diouf, the Senegalese ready-to-wear fashion label Tongoro, a Kenyan Food company Twiga Foods, and South Africa’s Lumkani.

According to Fast Company, these leading companies in Africa are finding solutions to local problems. Their applications are relevant well beyond their borders.

Twiga Foods, Copia Global, and Kobo360 are employing digital solutions to streamline logistics, from helping Kenyan vendors secure fresh produce to sell at the market each morning to enabling Nigerian truck drivers to find work—and get paid—more seamlessly. MPost turns mobile phones into virtual mailboxes, while mPedigree uses SMS to spot out counterfeit medications, a global problem. Tizeti harnesses the sun to deliver high-speed internet to Nigeria, and startup 54gene harnesses genetic information to help expand scientific research beyond predominantly caucasian genomes—and create the first pan-African genomic database.

Check out the full list:

Twiga Foods For professionalizing East Africa’s market economy mPedigree For using text messages to root out fake goods Copia Global For allowing Kenya’s unbanked and unconnected to participate in e-commerce

PiggyVest For helping West African millennials invest and save for the future MPost For turning mobile numbers into Kenyan PO boxes Tizeti For harnessing the power of the sun for an affordable 4G network

Tongoro For empowering local artisans via a Senegalese fashion house Lumkani For bringing fire protection and insurance services to South African townships Kobo360 For connecting African truck drivers with companies in need 54Gene

For building an Africa-wide genetic biobank.

Photo Credit: odun_eweniyi