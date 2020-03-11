Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless' Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

PiggyVest & Tizeti are among Africa's Top 10 Innovative Companies 👏🏾

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Winning! Uche Pedro, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Folorunso Alakija named among Forbes Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women

Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove Home some Great Points on Agric-tech Youth Empowerment at Social Media Lagos 2020

LEAP Africa is empowering Social Entrepreneurs for a Decade of Action

Tonye Cole bared it all at the 1st Under 40 CEOs Live in Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Upon discovery that most successful tech leaders started coding before the age of 15, #BellaNaijaWCW this week Oluwadamilola Soyombo, a UI/UX designer, decided to start training kids in technology for free to prepare them for the future. Oluwadamilola founded TCKZone for this purpose.

TCKZone (The Creative Kids Zone)’s mission is to make kids enthusiastic about learning technology, introduce them to the world of information technology, teach them the skills they need for the jobs of the future, and build young ambassadors for technology (STEM).

Founded in May 2019, TCKZone has taught over 300 kids in over 10 schools, between the ages of 5 -16, tech skills including programming, robotics, design, game development, artificial intelligence, and blogging.

Oluwadamilola has vast experience in UI/UX design working in that capacity across several industries in 3 continents. She holds a B.Sc in Computer Science from the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Apart from UI/UX design, Oluwadamilola is also skilled in web development, game development, 3D modelling, and branding.

Oluwadamilola is a design advocate and coach at Creative Ferry, an online academy for aspiring designers working towards building successful experts in the tech ecosystem.

We celebrate Oluwadamilola for her contribution to building the future of Nigeria through capacity development for kids and we’re rooting for her.

