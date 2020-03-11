BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Upon discovery that most successful tech leaders started coding before the age of 15, #BellaNaijaWCW this week Oluwadamilola Soyombo, a UI/UX designer, decided to start training kids in technology for free to prepare them for the future. Oluwadamilola founded TCKZone for this purpose.

TCKZone (The Creative Kids Zone)’s mission is to make kids enthusiastic about learning technology, introduce them to the world of information technology, teach them the skills they need for the jobs of the future, and build young ambassadors for technology (STEM).

Founded in May 2019, TCKZone has taught over 300 kids in over 10 schools, between the ages of 5 -16, tech skills including programming, robotics, design, game development, artificial intelligence, and blogging.

Oluwadamilola has vast experience in UI/UX design working in that capacity across several industries in 3 continents. She holds a B.Sc in Computer Science from the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Apart from UI/UX design, Oluwadamilola is also skilled in web development, game development, 3D modelling, and branding.

Oluwadamilola is a design advocate and coach at Creative Ferry, an online academy for aspiring designers working towards building successful experts in the tech ecosystem.

We celebrate Oluwadamilola for her contribution to building the future of Nigeria through capacity development for kids and we’re rooting for her.