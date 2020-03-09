Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor of EpiAFRIC is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor, the CEO of EpiAFRIC and Director of Policy & Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch.

EpiAFRIC is an African health consultancy group whose work focuses on improving population health through expert research and data analysis, project design and evaluation, health communication, advocacy and training.

Nigeria Health Watch is a platform that uses informed advocacy and communication to influence health policy and seek better health and access to healthcare in Nigeria. Its work involves amplifying some of the great work happening in the health sector, challenging the bad, and creating a space for positive ideas and action.

Dr. Ifeanyi is a Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University and Senior New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute.

Ifeanyi is a graduate of Medicine and Surgery from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He was a 2006 Ford Foundation International Fellow at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and obtained a Masters degree in Community Health. He was a 2016 DAAD/EXCEED Scholar on Modern Teaching Methods at Ludwig- Maximillian University, Munich, Germany. Ifeanyi is an alumnus of the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government Executive Education on Strategic Frameworks for Nonprofit Organisations.

In the last 12 years, he has conducted researches in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, Ghana, Zambia and Nigeria. Ifeanyi was co-lead of the evaluation of performance of the African Union Support to Ebola Outbreak in West Africa (ASEOWA). 

We celebrate Dr. Ifeanyi for his work in health promotion across Africa and we’re rooting for him.

