Duchess Meghan’s Inspiring Speech to Students for IWD 2020 is Relevant Year Round

A few days ago, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visited the Robert Clack Upper School in London to attend a special assembly ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD).

During the event, the 38-year-old Duchess gave a speech that was very inspirational. She said, in part:

Your school mantra, as you all know, is ‘Excellence for All, Excellence from All. So, how does that apply in your minds to International Women’s Day? I think in many ways, it’s very much the same thing: this idea of excellence for all and from all, equality for all and from all. In many societies, it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s very easy to sometimes compartmentalize or silo this idea of International Women’s Day solely being about women. But it’s not; it’s about all of us. I encourage and empower each of you to really stand in your truth, to stand for what is right—to continue to respect each other…. Let’s all rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly, feels like every day of the year.

She also invited16-year-old Aker Okoye on stage to speak about the importance of the day.

Watch her speech below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: Getty Images