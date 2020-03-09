Connect with us

Duchess Meghan's Inspiring Speech to Students for IWD 2020 is Relevant Year Round

Foluke Sowumi is Celebrating Heroic Women & Barrier Breakers with the "Obinrin Akikanju" Series

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Dearest Woman, This Poem is Proof that You deserve to be Celebrated

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Ibukun Awosika & Olajumoke Adenowo were Winners at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards 2020

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

#BNQuoteoftheDay

A few days ago, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visited the Robert Clack Upper School in London to attend a special assembly ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD).

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham to attend a special assembly ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday 8th March, on March 6, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the event, the 38-year-old Duchess gave a speech that was very inspirational. She said, in part:

Your school mantra, as you all know, is ‘Excellence for All, Excellence from All. So, how does that apply in your minds to International Women’s Day? I think in many ways, it’s very much the same thing: this idea of excellence for all and from all, equality for all and from all. In many societies, it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s very easy to sometimes compartmentalize or silo this idea of International Women’s Day solely being about women. But it’s not; it’s about all of us. I encourage and empower each of you to really stand in your truth, to stand for what is right—to continue to respect each other…. Let’s all rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly, feels like every day of the year.

She also invited16-year-old Aker Okoye on stage to speak about the importance of the day.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles as the student Aker Okoye speaks during a special school assembly at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday 8th March, on March 6, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during a special school assembly at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday 8th March, on March 6, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternative crop of image #1205706930) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the ‘Equality’ sign following a school assembly during a visit to Robert Clack School in Dagenham to attend a special assembly ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday 8th March, on March 6, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Watch her speech below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

