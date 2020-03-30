Sophia Momodu is here with a special episode of her vlog “Talk the Talk with TSM” where she invites fellow vlogger and her childhood friend, Taje Prest.

The duo catch up on their lives with a session of question and answers and they also play a fun game of “Never Ever Have I”.

She says:

SURPRISE!!!! I wanted to give you guys a special treat to keep your spirits high while we all self-isolate in our own homes. This episode of “Talk The Talk With TSM” was shot with my darling friend Tajé.

Watch the video below: