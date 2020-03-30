Connect with us

BN TV

Sophia Momodu & her BFF Taje Prest are Keeping our Spirits High with this episode of "Talk the Talk with TSM" | Watch

BN TV

Tuke Morgan's Skincare Routine for New Moms is a Must Watch

BN TV Music

Let Backstreet Boys Serenade You with their Hit "I Want it That Way" | WATCH

BN TV Music

Asa & DJ Cuppy's Virtual Concerts were Mind Blowing | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

The Actors from "Contagion" are Teaching Us How to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black’s TV Series “Room 420” | WATCH

BN TV Music Scoop

These Artistes are Inviting You to their Virtual Music Concert | WATCH

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Steph Ogundoyin take us through How to Keep Our Homes Clean & Free of the Virus

BN TV

Have you ever been stood up by your date? Taje Prest Shares her Hilarious story in a new Vlog | WATCH

BN TV

Tania Omotayo is sharing her Experience to Break Common Pregnancy Myths in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Sophia Momodu & her BFF Taje Prest are Keeping our Spirits High with this episode of “Talk the Talk with TSM” | Watch

BN TV

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Sophia Momodu is here with a special episode of her vlog “Talk the Talk with TSM” where she invites fellow vlogger and her childhood friend, Taje Prest.

The duo catch up on their lives with a session of question and answers and they also play a fun game of “Never Ever Have I”.

She says:

SURPRISE!!!! I wanted to give you guys a special treat to keep your spirits high while we all self-isolate in our own homes. This episode of “Talk The Talk With TSM” was shot with my darling friend Tajé.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Inheritance & Property Matters – The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Funto Ibuoye Shares New Photos As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday & Lessons Learned in Her 20s

Advertisement
css.php