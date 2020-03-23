Connect with us

Temitope Isedowo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Yetunde Onafuye: Running Out of Content Ideas? These 3 Tips Can Help You Get Through

Wunmi Adelusi: Getting Ahead With Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

iCreate is About to Change the Face of Vocational Training with the Launch of its Skills Hub

Genevieve Nnaji, Zozibini Tunzi & Kiki Mordi make OkayAfrica’s 100 Women 2020 List celebrating Incredible African Women

Learn the Basics of Digital Marketing, Graphic Design & Front End Web Design with United Way Greater Nigeria

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Temitope Isedowo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Temitope Isedowo, a web developer and programmer, who is the Director of Programmes at AfriLabs, a platform with a mission to support the growth of technology hubs and their communities.

AfriLabs does this by providing capacity building resources, financing, mentoring and networking opportunities to our network.

Temitope is in charge of leading the AfriLabs team to design and implement projects and programmes within the company and with its partners.

Temitope has always been passionate about youth development and that’s why he founded Growth and Empowerment for Nigerian Youth (GENY) which was one of the pioneers of the concept of collaborative learning and entrepreneurship at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. The mission was simple, to help members pull their resources together to do two things jointly access expensive individual-access training and also co-found several businesses.

He was also the Operations Director at Wennovation Hub, one of the pioneer innovation accelerators in Nigeria.

He’s also the co-founder of LYFE, an entrepreneurship pipeline development company registered in Nigeria and the United States, whose platforms and programs helps business talents develop and connect with the resources and partnerships needed to succeed.

Temitope joined AfriLabs as Programmes Manager in 2018, before becoming the Director of Programmes in 2019. He’s currently the Regional Innovation Manager – Africa at The EdTech Hub, a DFID-funded initiative working to use technology to shorten the time it’ll take to achieve universal primary education for all children, which currently stands at 2088.

He is a Leadership Fellow of the Frances Hesselbein Institute, a 2018 Obama Leaders: Africa Fellow and has served as Advisory Panel Member, Queen’s Young Leaders Programme.

One thing is clear about Temitope’s life an work, he’s passionate about capacity development for the youth, and we’re rooting for him.

