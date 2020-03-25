These Politicians have Gone Into Self-Isolation over Coronavirus

Connect with us

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Nigeria, it has also managed to make its way into the corridors of power, and a couple of political figures have announced that they have contracted the bug.

Because they have been within close proximity of each other, so many other politicians have shared that they are going into self-isolation to avoid spreading it to others.

These politicians have gone into self-isolation:

Edo State Govt sacks Permanent Secretary, suspends 3 others over budget padding

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo

Following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has gone into self-isolation.

 

Another person that is taking precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus is Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Fayemi announced via his Twitter that he is now in self-isolation after attending meetings with two persons who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Vice-president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo is possibly still in self-isolation even after testing negative to coronavirus.

The test result comes after the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive on Tuesday.

Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has gone into self-isolation after he also attended the governors meeting with Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who recently tested positive to coronavirus.

According to Premium Times, the spokesman of the governor, Mary Berje said the governor is presently waiting to carry out tests that would be run to know his status.

