These Politicians have Gone Into Self-Isolation over Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Nigeria, it has also managed to make its way into the corridors of power, and a couple of political figures have announced that they have contracted the bug.

Because they have been within close proximity of each other, so many other politicians have shared that they are going into self-isolation to avoid spreading it to others.

These politicians have gone into self-isolation:

Following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has gone into self-isolation.

I have gone into self-isolation and sent in my samples for testing after 2 persons I came in contact with tested positive for #coronavirus. I am taking this precaution to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with me. I urge my colleagues to get tested too. — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) March 25, 2020

Another person that is taking precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus is Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Fayemi announced via his Twitter that he is now in self-isolation after attending meetings with two persons who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

I just took a CoviD 19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening. I'm asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive. I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test. JKF — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) March 25, 2020

The Vice-president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo is possibly still in self-isolation even after testing negative to coronavirus.

The test result comes after the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive on Tuesday.

VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols. Photo: Tolani Alli pic.twitter.com/dRYqlTL8cc — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) March 24, 2020

Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has gone into self-isolation after he also attended the governors meeting with Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who recently tested positive to coronavirus.

According to Premium Times, the spokesman of the governor, Mary Berje said the governor is presently waiting to carry out tests that would be run to know his status.