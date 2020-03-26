5 New Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Bring the Total to 51

Connect with us

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is still on the rise, as 5 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, raising the country’s total number to 51.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) shared that the five new cases are in Lagos state, FCT and Rivers state. Three of them are returning travelers and the others are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Lagos has so far reported 32 cases of the virus, FCT has reported 10, Ogun has reported 3, while Oyo, Ekiti, Bauchi, Osun, Rivers, and Edo states have one case each. There are currently 48 active cases, two have been discharged and one death has been reported.

