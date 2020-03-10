Watch BTS of Tuke Morgan’s Family Shoot for Tireni First Birthday

Connect with us

Published

21 mins ago

 on

It was all love, joy and laugher as Tuke Morgan alongside her main men had their first family photo shoot.

The lifestyle vlogger is sharing everything that went down behind the scene and we must say… brace up for all the cuteness you’re about to consume.

They had their family photoshoot for Tireni’s first birthday and the lovely parents decided to wear their Aso-Oke from their traditional wedding.

Watch everything that went down BTS.

