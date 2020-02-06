Tuke Morgan is Taking us Down Memory Lane to Celebrate her Son’s First Birthday

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tuke Morgan is overjoyed that her little one, Tireni, is now a year old. The lifestyle vlogger took us down memory lane to reminisce on the day her baby was born. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

“This time last year I had just filmed my hospital bag video, completely unaware that in less than 24 hours I would be riding in an ambulance for the first time and having my baby at a hospital I had never been to before.

My Baby Is 1 today and I’m truly overjoyed 😄
52 weeks of having a child at my boob everyday & night!
52 weeks of learning and growing 😊
52 weeks of care and affection 😍
52 weeks filled with support & Love ❤️
I’m grateful for the journey, good health, divine provision & protection.
When I found out I was pregnant, I cried because I felt I wasn’t ready for Motherhood, the change, the responsibility & the sacrifice. Sometimes our Greatest Blessing comes in the most unexpected form!

 

Photo Credit: @Tukemorgan

