Connect with us

Music Scoop

Onyeka Onwenu is Using her Court Victory against iROKING to Pass a Message Across

Music Scoop

JAY-Z shares One of the Last Things Kobe Bryant Said to Him & it's 💔

Movies & TV Music Scoop

5 Things We Learned about Selena Gomez in her Dazed Magazine Feature

Music Scoop

What's Happening with Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill?

Music Scoop

Madonna wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to stay in her New York Apartment "Don't run off to Canada"

Music Scoop

We Can't Wait for this Burna Boy & Koffee Collaboration

Music

Yemi Alade is Out with the Video for "Shekere" featuring Angelique Kidjo | Watch it Here

Music Scoop

There's a High Possibility Lil Wayne is Nigerian & Here's Why

Music Sweet Spot

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He's Also His Girls' Hypeman

Music

New Video: Kike Mudiaga - Awake My Soul

Music

Onyeka Onwenu is Using her Court Victory against iROKING to Pass a Message Across

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

It has been a long time coming for some music and movie producers in the entertainment industry who feel it is okay to engage in song stealing, unlicensed distribution or copyright infringement. Basically, these producers will take the original works of others without thought for due process.

Onyeka Onwenu was not having any of it though, and that was why the legend sued digital music and movie distributor, IROKING back in 2018 for violating a copyright agreement.

According to Onyeka, iROKING, blatantly disregarded the lapse of their 2-year contract and continued to profit from sales of her music. Two years after, Onyeka Onwenu has come out victorious as the judge finally ruled in her favour. Taking to her Instagram, Onyeka shared the good news, she wrote:

ONYEKA ONWENU Vs IROKING:

In a matter before the Federal High Court of Lagos,Suit No:FHC/L/CS/1486/2017, Hon. Justice CJ Aneke of the Federal High Court Lagos on Thursday, the 16th day of January 2020, gave judgment in favour of Lady Onyeka Onwenu MFR.
The Plaintiffs, Onyeka Onwenu and Ayollo Productions Limited instituted an action against the Defendant, Iroking Limited, for the continuous infrigment of the Intellectual Property of the 1st Plaintiff by the sale and distribution of the 1st Plaintiff’s songs without her consent.

The Court held that the Intellectual Property Right of the Plaintiff was indeed breached by the defendant between the period of 28th day of February 2015 (after the Digital Rights Acquisition Agreement Expired) and March 2016 when the defendant claimed it pulled down the works of the plaintiffs from the defendant’s specific digital platform(iTunes). This judgment is not just victory for Lady Onyeka Onwenu but for all Songwriters, Producers, and all Intellectual Property owners in general.

Although the amount of damages awarded to the plaintiffs was only 500k, an indication that Nigerian Judges still lack adequate understanding of intellectual property rights, this is a victory for the Music Industry which should prompt every copyright owner to look into who is selling your music without your permission. They would easily find that gross violations abound. Change is coming. There must be a better regulation of this “all comers” market.
Thank you.
Onyeka Onwenu
Intellectual Property Owner.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php