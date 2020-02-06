Onyeka Onwenu is Using her Court Victory against iROKING to Pass a Message Across

It has been a long time coming for some music and movie producers in the entertainment industry who feel it is okay to engage in song stealing, unlicensed distribution or copyright infringement. Basically, these producers will take the original works of others without thought for due process.

Onyeka Onwenu was not having any of it though, and that was why the legend sued digital music and movie distributor, IROKING back in 2018 for violating a copyright agreement.

According to Onyeka, iROKING, blatantly disregarded the lapse of their 2-year contract and continued to profit from sales of her music. Two years after, Onyeka Onwenu has come out victorious as the judge finally ruled in her favour. Taking to her Instagram, Onyeka shared the good news, she wrote: