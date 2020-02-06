Cristiano Ronaldo gets Mercedes AMG Birthday Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

What do you get for your boyfriend who’s one of the best footballers in history? A luxury car!

Cristiano Ronaldo recently celebrated his 35th birthday, and as a gift, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave him a Mercedes AMG G63.

Georgina shared a video of Ronaldo getting the gift on her Instagram, captioning it in Spanish to what translates to:

Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift.

A clueless Ronaldo is seen in the video walking into the street, confetti raining on him, to discover the car with a large red bow.

The car is considered to be one of the best off-road vehicles, has 577 horsepower, and can reach a selling price of £114, 336.