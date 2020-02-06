Connect with us

Cristiano Ronaldo gets Mercedes AMG Birthday Gift from Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

BellaNaija.com

Published

52 mins ago

 on

What do you get for your boyfriend who’s one of the best footballers in history? A luxury car!

Cristiano Ronaldo recently celebrated his 35th birthday, and as a gift, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave him a Mercedes AMG G63.

Georgina shared a video of Ronaldo getting the gift on her Instagram, captioning it in Spanish to what translates to:

Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift.

A clueless Ronaldo is seen in the video walking into the street, confetti raining on him, to discover the car with a large red bow.

The car is considered to be one of the best off-road vehicles, has 577 horsepower, and can reach a selling price of £114, 336.

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

