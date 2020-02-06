Connect with us

Music Scoop

JAY-Z shares One of the Last Things Kobe Bryant Said to Him & it's 💔

Music Scoop

Onyeka Onwenu is Using her Court Victory against iROKING to Pass a Message Across

Movies & TV Music Scoop

5 Things We Learned about Selena Gomez in her Dazed Magazine Feature

Music Scoop

What's Happening with Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill?

Music Scoop

Madonna wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to stay in her New York Apartment "Don't run off to Canada"

Music Scoop

We Can't Wait for this Burna Boy & Koffee Collaboration

Music

Yemi Alade is Out with the Video for "Shekere" featuring Angelique Kidjo | Watch it Here

Music Scoop

There's a High Possibility Lil Wayne is Nigerian & Here's Why

Music Sweet Spot

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He's Also His Girls' Hypeman

Music

New Video: Kike Mudiaga - Awake My Soul

Music

JAY-Z shares One of the Last Things Kobe Bryant Said to Him & it’s 💔

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The world continues to mourn the legendary basketball playerKobe Bryant, honouring his legacy and testifying to his greatness.

JAY-Z is the most recent to remember Kobe, speaking about his late friend at Columbia University on Tuesday.

“He was just in the greatest space that I’ve seen him in,” JAY shared.

One of the last things he said to me was, you’ve gotta see Gianna play basketball. And that was one of the most hurtful things, because he was so proud. And the look on his face was like — I looked at him and said, ‘Oh, she’s going to be the best female basketball player in the world.’

He was just so proud. So that’s really a tough one.

Asked about how he and wife Beyoncé are taking the loss, he said:

My wife and I took [their deaths] … really tough. That’s all I’ll say on that. Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.

Photo Credit: jayz.co

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php