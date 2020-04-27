BN TV
Here’s Our Exciting Lineup for #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chats this Week | April 27 – May 2 |
Hey BNers!
Welcome to a brand new week of working from home and observing social distancing. We had an exciting time on our InstaLive @bellanaijaonline #AtHomeWithBN last week with an array of inspiring, motivating, educating, and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them was worthwhile.
This week, we’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series and we’ve got a cool lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.
Here’s our schedule for this week!
Productivity Tips While At Home
Date: Monday, April 27, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: My Income Was Cut Off Dur To COVID-19 Too
Guest: Bisola TrendyBee @Bisolatrendybee
COVID-19
Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Getting Back In Business Post COVID-19
Guest: Toluwani Wabara @Wannfuga
Let’s Talk About Mental Health
Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Time: 5 PM
Topic: How To Deal With A Mental Health Relapse
Guest: Hauwa Ojeifo @hauwaojeifo
Parenting in the COVID-19 Era
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Taking Care Of Yourself, Your Kids, & Your Unborn Child During A Pandemic
Guest: Tito Idakula @Titoidakula
Cook With Me
Date: Friday, May 1, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Guest: Uzo Orimalade @Uzofoodlabs
Club BN
Date: Friday, May 1, 2020.
Time: 8 PM
Guest: DJ Big N @djbign
Get Fit With Me
Date: Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Time: 9 AM
Guest: Kate Henshaw @K8henshaw
Story Time
Date: Saturday, May 3, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Topic: Struggles of House Hunting & Commuting In Lagos
Guest: Taymesan @Taymesan