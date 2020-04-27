Here’s Our Exciting Lineup for #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chats this Week | April 27 – May 2

Hey BNers!

Welcome to a brand new week of working from home and observing social distancing. We had an exciting time on our InstaLive @bellanaijaonline #AtHomeWithBN last week with an array of inspiring, motivating, educating, and entertaining talks from wonderful experts. There is no doubt our time with them was worthwhile.

This week, we’ll be kicking off another edition of our InstaLive series and we’ve got a cool lineup just for you our lovely BellaNaijarians.

Here’s our schedule for this week!

Productivity Tips While At Home

Date: Monday, April 27, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: My Income Was Cut Off Dur To COVID-19 Too

Guest: Bisola TrendyBee @Bisolatrendybee

COVID-19

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: Getting Back In Business Post COVID-19

Guest: Toluwani Wabara @Wannfuga

Let’s Talk About Mental Health

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Time: 5 PM

Topic: How To Deal With A Mental Health Relapse

Guest: Hauwa Ojeifo @hauwaojeifo

Parenting in the COVID-19 Era

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: Taking Care Of Yourself, Your Kids, & Your Unborn Child During A Pandemic

Guest: Tito Idakula @Titoidakula

Cook With Me

Date: Friday, May 1, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Guest: Uzo Orimalade @Uzofoodlabs

Club BN

Date: Friday, May 1, 2020.

Time: 8 PM

Guest: DJ Big N @djbign

Get Fit With Me

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Time: 9 AM

Guest: Kate Henshaw @K8henshaw

Story Time

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

Topic: Struggles of House Hunting & Commuting In Lagos

Guest: Taymesan @Taymesan