Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Episode 6 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

BN TV Music

For Kel P the Beat Always Comes First... WATCH His Interview with The Recording Academy

BN TV Scoop

Tonto Dikeh's New Cooking Show Is Foodie Heaven

BN TV

Fit Fam Squad! Sandra Okeke Walks Us Through a Full Day of What She Eats - Quarantine Style | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Michelle Obama's "Becoming" is Coming to Netflix As A Documentary | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Events

Here's Our Exciting Lineup for #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chats this Week | April 27 - May 2 |

BN TV

Looking for a Delicious & Easy Peanut Butter Soup Recipe? Chef Lola's Got You Covered | Watch

BN TV

Stay Home & WATCH Bolanle Austen-Peters' "Moremi the Musical" Stage Play on BN

BN TV Relationships

You Should Totally Watch Episode 4 of Christian Dating Series "The Whole Truth"

BN TV

Feeling Overwhelmed Mentally? WATCH Peace Itimi's New Vlog on Staying Sane

BN TV

WATCH Episode 6 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

On this episode, Wasiu clumsily tries to offload his hoarded goods and realises that he hasn’t prepared for the pandemic in the right way.

Watch the new episode here.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Storytelling Techniques to Help Create Better Brand Messaging

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Owen Shedrack: What Is Success to You?

Advertisement
css.php