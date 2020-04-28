WATCH Episode 6 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

On this episode, Wasiu clumsily tries to offload his hoarded goods and realises that he hasn’t prepared for the pandemic in the right way.

Watch the new episode here.