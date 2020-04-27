These 5 Videos from Toni Tones Prove She’s A TikTok Star To Follow

Connect with us

One interesting thing that has come out of the coronavirus lockdown is the unlimited supply of entertainment that is constantly doled out by our celebrities. From hilarious TikTok challenges to live performances on Instagram and more, our fave stars are doing a great job in making the lockdown worthwhile.

Nollywood actress Toni Tones, known for her award-winning role in “King of Boys“, is one celebrity entertaining us with her #ToniTonesQuarantineChallenge which is quite funny and relatable.

Check out the videos below:

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Storytelling Techniques to Help Create Better Brand Messaging

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Owen Shedrack: What Is Success to You?

Jessica Ireju: Building in Silence

Mfonobong Inyang: Is the Extended Lockdown Taking Its Toll on You?

