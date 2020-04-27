Three Generations of Beauty... Meet the Leading Ladies in Lolo's Life

On Air personality, Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo hit a new age milestone on Monday and she is celebrating her day in an amazing way.

Lolo, who turns 43, showed off the women in her life; her mom, and her daughter. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

It’s my birthday today

I am here and well

My mother had me 9years after my big sister she thought the 9 years delay will change her luck and she will eventually have a boy…but alas

She bore this very chubby, black beautiful baby girl

I am thankful she didn’t die of the high blood pressure of the knowledge of her 4th baby girl

Fast forward to 43 years after…she couldn’t be prouder of the gift she was handed by God

I am grateful LORD that you have kept me despite alll life handed me

This is your black,beautiful baby girl saying

Thank you ……chapter 43 fully loaded

Photo Credit: @officiallolo1