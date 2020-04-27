Connect with us

Three Generations of Beauty... Meet the Leading Ladies in Lolo's Life

Morgan Freeman's Message of Hope is what we all Need Right Now

WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" on BN TV

HBO Drops an Intense First Look at Michaela Coel's New Series "I May Destroy You" | WATCH

Watch Kunle Remi & Bolaji Ogunmola in the Coronavirus-Inspired Film "JOCA (Just One Call Away)"

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH "Abimbola"

WATCH Episode 5 of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series On BN TV

Queen of Daytime TV Funmi Iyanda is Back with "Public Eye Live"

Stella Damasus is Sharing her Passion Project with the World & Reintroducing Her Daughters

Daniel Ademinokan has the Loveliest Words for his Wife Stella Damasus on her Big Day

On Air personality, Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo hit a new age milestone on Monday and she is celebrating her day in an amazing way.

Lolo, who turns 43, showed off the women in her life; her mom, and her daughter. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote:

It’s my birthday today
I am here and well
My mother had me 9years after my big sister she thought the 9 years delay will change her luck and she will eventually have a boy…but alas
She bore this very chubby, black beautiful baby girl
I am thankful she didn’t die of the high blood pressure of the knowledge of her 4th baby girl
Fast forward to 43 years after…she couldn’t be prouder of the gift she was handed by God
I am grateful LORD that you have kept me despite alll life handed me
This is your black,beautiful baby girl saying
Thank you ……chapter 43 fully loaded

Photo Credit: @officiallolo1

