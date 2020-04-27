Sweet Spot
Together Forever! See Teleola & Edidem’s Beautiful Wedding
We are smiling today because of the beautiful #TELDEM2020 couple. Teleola and her forever love, Edidem had such an amazing wedding. We love everything about love and seeing two people come together, these two brought so much delight to our eyes through the pictures of their day.
If you love a rich display of beauty and culture, then you will enjoy every bit of their traditional wedding. The Yoruba bride and her Efik groom were an absolute delight to see. The ceremony started off with the tradition according to the Yoruba culture and then later, they were fully dressed in the Efik wedding attire. The couple totally slayed all their wedding looks. The bride, Teleola was a complete dream in her two gorgeous outfits for the day and we bet you’d like to see all her gorgeous looks.
If you haven’t seen their beautiful pre-wedding shoot or read their love story, then read all about it here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness together.
Traditional Wedding
Second look for the day
Credits
Bride: @mslasode
Groom: @edbass1
Photography: @jopstudios | @felixcrown
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Planner: @etaleventsng
Trad Outfit :@afifimmacouture
Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics
Makeup(Trad): @y_glam
Earrings(Trad): @ariaba_lifestyle
Shoes(TradE): @nicholaskirkwood
First Dress: @elizabethandlacebridal
Shoes: @dune_london
Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal
Robe: @abebibytan
Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Frontal installation: @queens_mane
Hairstyling: @marieghold
Second look
Dress @imadeduso @imadeduso_bridal
Jewellry: @bhldn
Suit: @rosscarringtonbespoketailoring
Shoes: @ferragamo
Bow tie: @shopoliverbrown