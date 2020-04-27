Together Forever! See Teleola & Edidem’s Beautiful Wedding

We are smiling today because of the beautiful #TELDEM2020 couple. Teleola and her forever love, Edidem had such an amazing wedding. We love everything about love and seeing two people come together, these two brought so much delight to our eyes through the pictures of their day.

If you love a rich display of beauty and culture, then you will enjoy every bit of their traditional wedding. The Yoruba bride and her Efik groom were an absolute delight to see. The ceremony started off with the tradition according to the Yoruba culture and then later, they were fully dressed in the Efik wedding attire. The couple totally slayed all their wedding looks. The bride, Teleola was a complete dream in her two gorgeous outfits for the day and we bet you’d like to see all her gorgeous looks.

If you haven’t seen their beautiful pre-wedding shoot or read their love story, then read all about it here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness together.

Traditional Wedding

Second look for the day

Credits

Bride: @mslasode

Groom: @edbass1

Photography: @jopstudios | @felixcrown

Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager

Planner: @etaleventsng

Trad Outfit :@afifimmacouture

Fabric: @glitz_allure_fabrics

Makeup(Trad): @y_glam

Earrings(Trad): @ariaba_lifestyle

Shoes(TradE): @nicholaskirkwood

First Dress: @elizabethandlacebridal

Shoes: @dune_london

Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal

Robe: @abebibytan

Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane

Frontal installation: @queens_mane

Hairstyling: @marieghold

Second look

Dress @imadeduso @imadeduso_bridal

Jewellry: @bhldn

Suit: @rosscarringtonbespoketailoring

Shoes: @ferragamo

Bow tie: @shopoliverbrown