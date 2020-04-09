AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Chude Jideonwo Share Practical Steps in Dealing with Anxiety During this Period

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness goals, parenting and productivity.

For one of our many episodes, Chude Jideonwo @chudeity spoke on the topic, “Dealing with Anxiety During a Pandemic”. If the current pandemic is triggering your anxiety, then you need to listen to these practical steps to deal with it.

We hope you learn a thing or more from this!