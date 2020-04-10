Have You Ever Been Stood Up By Your Date? Tajé Prest will be Sharing Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness goals, parenting and productivity.

We asked you our lovely BNers to share your personal funny, entertaining, embarrassing, nostalgic, and special achievement stories which you would like to share on our live series with other BNers. You can still send an email to editorial(at)bellanaija(dot)com (e[email protected]) with “Storytelling” as the subject.

Have you ever been stood up by your date? Well, Tajé Prest will be sharing her funny experience with someone she went on a date with.

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

We’re still waiting for your story.