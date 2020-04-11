The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH “Eta Oko”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This year’s African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday, March 14. At the event, movie star Toyin Abraham picked up the award for “Best Actress in Drama” (Movie/TV series) for “Elevator Baby“.

This April, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Toyin Abraham is an actress, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.
She began her acting career in 2003 when she starred in the movie “Dugbe Dugbe Nbo” produced by Bukky Wright. Since then, she has continued to feature in the best of Nollywood movies and has also ventured into movie production.

Generally, Toyin is known for her comic roles in films especially with her self-produced blockbuster movie series “Alakada“.  Today, Toyin Abraham is one of the biggest brands in the Nigerian movie industry.

The featured movie for today is Toyin Abraham’s “Eta Oko“.

The movie follows the story of triplets Taiwo, Kehinde and Eta, who are given the opportunity to choose whatever career they want to venture into by their father. Eta Oko chooses wisely, and it breeds jealousy from her sisters. The film starsToyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Hafeez Eniola, Joke Muyiwa, Aderonke Shittu, and Ajani Alade.

Watch and enjoy!

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

