AtHomeWithBN: Don’t Miss Our Work-Out Session with Tobi Bakre | April 11

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally upon us. Since no one’s going to the gym right now because of the lockdown, we decided to bring the gym to you. You can call it the ‘virtual gym instructor’ and thank us later 😉.

We’ll be working out tomorrow with Tobi Bakre @tobibakre and he will show us routines to meet our fitness needs since we are all staying safe at home.

Don’t forget to turn on your alarm for:

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Time: 9 AM
Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive

BellaNaija.com

