Calling All Book Lovers! We’ve Found a New Challenge You Will Love – #BookAsOutfit

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For all book lovers who’ve read tons of books this isolation/social distancing period, we’ve got an interesting challenge for you and it is tagged, #BookAsOutfit.

Did we hear a thank you? You’re welcome!

It’s actually a fun challenge with you matching up the cover page of a book with an outfit. Are you up for this fun trend?

Check out these posts for some inspo!

Photo Credit: @subtle_salinity | @MsLami_A

