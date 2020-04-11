Scoop
Calling All Book Lovers! We’ve Found a New Challenge You Will Love – #BookAsOutfit
For all book lovers who’ve read tons of books this isolation/social distancing period, we’ve got an interesting challenge for you and it is tagged, #BookAsOutfit.
Did we hear a thank you? You’re welcome!
It’s actually a fun challenge with you matching up the cover page of a book with an outfit. Are you up for this fun trend?
Check out these posts for some inspo!
Jumped on the #BooksAsOutfits trend for the culture.
Made my hair(easter hair) myself BTW. #BooksAsOutfits pic.twitter.com/Nvlxxvjowm
— Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) April 11, 2020
Late to the party but #BooksasOutfits pic.twitter.com/7azftSM0MZ
— SVT (@subtle_salinity) April 11, 2020
Another day, another challenge. #BooksasOutfits 📚 pic.twitter.com/QY9qfWnxrH
— Bae-Noir (@KerrySway) April 11, 2020
#BooksasOutfits I couldn't help myself 🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/lSVLTcu8c8
— 404 ERROR (@stephtaji) April 11, 2020
#BooksAsOutfits but also as turbans and headwraps after realising my wardrobe only barely has the range 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q3xXwqFOj8
— je ne sais quoi (@michellegatuiku) April 11, 2020
late but i wanted to join in with 🥺👉🏾👈🏾 #booksasoutfits pic.twitter.com/Nbq8ezZPmt
— koezi (@koeaziz) April 11, 2020
So the #BooksasOutfits it is 🖤❤️💚💛💙 pic.twitter.com/8ereYmPkpB
— BLOOM 🌼 (@LuckyAagaba) April 11, 2020
Twitter only takes four…#BooksasOutfits pic.twitter.com/NMsA5GwZVb
— Anwurika (@mhiz_bayor) April 11, 2020
Trying out the #BooksasOutfits challenge. Finding brightly coloured clothes in my closet was quite something. pic.twitter.com/bvQm6Enf6e
— 𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 🌻 (@nitakubwaga) April 11, 2020
Me too! 🤗📚 #BooksasOutfits pic.twitter.com/pdbEupDRyt
— AfroQueeribbean (@AfroQueeribbean) April 11, 2020
Call me a bunny coz I’m hopping on this! #BooksasOutfits pic.twitter.com/bEwRilunZo
— haleemah Ahmad katun (@haleemerh_katun) April 11, 2020
For the love of paperback 💞📖
Photo Credit: @Fadimatu_Abdul #BooksasOutfits #SiblingsDay pic.twitter.com/NyFn7CJFxF
— Hafsisi (@HafsiSi_) April 11, 2020
I tried 😊. #BooksasOutfits pic.twitter.com/hU2GEKpt6f
— Africanah (@LynnBlaze) April 11, 2020
This was so much fun ❣️ #BooksAsOutfits pic.twitter.com/FyJYxGnkD7
— Nix (@Velvet_Nix) April 11, 2020
I wanted to participate too!! ☺️✨#BooksasOutfits pic.twitter.com/1ddxlWMKka
— Line Sidonie ✨ (@linesidonie) April 11, 2020
Photo Credit: @subtle_salinity | @MsLami_A