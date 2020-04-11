Calling All Book Lovers! We’ve Found a New Challenge You Will Love – #BookAsOutfit

For all book lovers who’ve read tons of books this isolation/social distancing period, we’ve got an interesting challenge for you and it is tagged, #BookAsOutfit.

Did we hear a thank you? You’re welcome!

It’s actually a fun challenge with you matching up the cover page of a book with an outfit. Are you up for this fun trend?

Check out these posts for some inspo!

Jumped on the #BooksAsOutfits trend for the culture. Made my hair(easter hair) myself BTW. #BooksAsOutfits pic.twitter.com/Nvlxxvjowm — Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) April 11, 2020

#BooksAsOutfits but also as turbans and headwraps after realising my wardrobe only barely has the range 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q3xXwqFOj8 — je ne sais quoi (@michellegatuiku) April 11, 2020

late but i wanted to join in with 🥺👉🏾👈🏾 #booksasoutfits pic.twitter.com/Nbq8ezZPmt — koezi (@koeaziz) April 11, 2020

Trying out the #BooksasOutfits challenge. Finding brightly coloured clothes in my closet was quite something. pic.twitter.com/bvQm6Enf6e — 𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 🌻 (@nitakubwaga) April 11, 2020

Call me a bunny coz I’m hopping on this! #BooksasOutfits pic.twitter.com/bEwRilunZo — haleemah Ahmad katun (@haleemerh_katun) April 11, 2020

Photo Credit: @subtle_salinity | @MsLami_A