EU Donates N21 Billion For Fight Against Coronavirus In Nigeria + Other Updates

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on

NCDC confirms 30 new coronavirus cases — 25 in Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in five states across the country.

The agency made the announcement in a series of tweets on Tuesday. In the first set of tweets made around 9:20 pm, NCDC announced 19 new cases. However, barely two hours after the NCDC confirmed 19 new cases, 11 new cases were recorded.

This was also announced via the organization’s Twitter at 11:01 pm on Tuesday. All 11 cases were recorded in Lagos, bringing the state’s total to 214.

Katsina Begins House-to-house Search For Lagos, Abuja Returnees

Katsina state has commenced house-to-house search for indigenes that returned from Lagos, Abuja and other states that have recorded an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Nation, the Chairman of Katsina state COVID-19 Sub Committee and Commissioner for Information, Haddi Mohammed Tsirika, stated this on Tuesday.

He said:

The committee has been receiving calls from members of the public reporting people suspected to be living with the virus. He said the committee is liaising with the Technical and Emergency response committee to ensure that such people are identified, isolated and their samples taken for testing. Since the emergence of the index case, the Katsina State government has remained focused and committed to its cause in curtailing the further spread of the virus, identifying possible suspects, isolating ND testing them.

FG sacks contractors over delay in disbursing cash to poor households

The federal government has terminated the contracts of two payment service providers (PSP) for failing to meet up with the contractual agreement to commence conditional cash transfer (CCT) to beneficiaries in four states, Guardian reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq listed the affected states as Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Zamfara. According to her, the termination is in line with the World Bank procurement guidelines to ensure that payments commenced in the affected states on or before April 28.

The PSP whose contracts were terminated are Data Mining Company and Innovative NIPOST.

EU Donates N21 Billion For Fight Against Coronavirus In Nigeria

The European Union donated 50 million Euros (N21 billion) to Nigeria for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Head of EU delegation in Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen led a delegation to visit President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday. Karlsen said that the donation was the single largest donation to any African country.

FRSC threatens to impound vehicles violating lockdown order and arrest owners

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps has said motorists not on the essential service list of the federal government may have their vehicles impounded. FRSC boss, Boboye Oyeyemi, said corps have been asked to “step up ongoing enforcement on restrictions and social distance amongst vehicle occupants and carry out the Presidential directives holistically by impounding at sight any vehicle found violating the orders”.

Chairman of Sosoliso Airlines, Chief Victor Ikwuemesi, dies of Coronavirus in London

Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airlines, Victor Ikwuemesi, has died of the coronavirus pandemic in London, a close friend of the family disclosed on Tuesday. Ikwuemesi, who was said to have been admitted to a London hospital for an undisclosed illness, later tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital.

According to Daily Times, the late airline chief before his death was placed in an intensive care unit but when the oxygen was removed from him to eat, he found it difficult to breathe on his own. He was then placed on a ventilator and he died shortly.

President Donald Trump stops US funding to WHO for ‘covering up’ coronavirus with China

President Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organization after accusing it of helping China to cover up the spread of coronavirus.

The president announced he was cutting between $400million and $500million of funding to the UN-backed body on Tuesday after accusing it of taking China’s alleged lies about the spread and mortality rate of coronavirus at face value. He said those alleged blunders had allowed the virus to spread and caused deaths that could have been avoided.

Bill Gates says halting WHO funding is “as dangerous as it sounds”

Bill Gates has denounced President Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization in a tweet on his official account.

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds, their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them,” he said, adding the world needs the WHO “now more than ever.

 

 

India extends its coronavirus lockdown by three weeks

India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the biggest in the world covering 1.3 billion people, will be extended until May 3.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the new development on Tuesday. The three-week lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people, which started at midnight on March 25, was scheduled to end at midnight on Tuesday.

Modi said some restrictions in areas further away from infection hotspots will be eased on April 20 to help poor people dependent upon daily wages.

Till April 20, each police station, each district, each state will be monitored closely to see whether the lockdown is being followed and if that area has saved itself from the virus.

Photo Credit:

@NGRPresident

@sadiya_farouq

@narendramodi

