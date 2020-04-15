EU Donates N21 Billion For Fight Against Coronavirus In Nigeria + Other Updates

NCDC confirms 30 new coronavirus cases — 25 in Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in five states across the country.

The agency made the announcement in a series of tweets on Tuesday. In the first set of tweets made around 9:20 pm, NCDC announced 19 new cases. However, barely two hours after the NCDC confirmed 19 new cases, 11 new cases were recorded.

This was also announced via the organization’s Twitter at 11:01 pm on Tuesday. All 11 cases were recorded in Lagos, bringing the state’s total to 214.

Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos

2 in FCT

1 in Kano

1 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Edo As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ySAhNzWnnU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

As at 11:00 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT Lagos- 214

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Kano- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

Katsina Begins House-to-house Search For Lagos, Abuja Returnees

Katsina state has commenced house-to-house search for indigenes that returned from Lagos, Abuja and other states that have recorded an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Nation, the Chairman of Katsina state COVID-19 Sub Committee and Commissioner for Information, Haddi Mohammed Tsirika, stated this on Tuesday.

He said:

The committee has been receiving calls from members of the public reporting people suspected to be living with the virus. He said the committee is liaising with the Technical and Emergency response committee to ensure that such people are identified, isolated and their samples taken for testing. Since the emergence of the index case, the Katsina State government has remained focused and committed to its cause in curtailing the further spread of the virus, identifying possible suspects, isolating ND testing them.

FG sacks contractors over delay in disbursing cash to poor households

The federal government has terminated the contracts of two payment service providers (PSP) for failing to meet up with the contractual agreement to commence conditional cash transfer (CCT) to beneficiaries in four states, Guardian reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq listed the affected states as Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Zamfara. According to her, the termination is in line with the World Bank procurement guidelines to ensure that payments commenced in the affected states on or before April 28.

The PSP whose contracts were terminated are Data Mining Company and Innovative NIPOST.

EU Donates N21 Billion For Fight Against Coronavirus In Nigeria

The European Union donated 50 million Euros (N21 billion) to Nigeria for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Head of EU delegation in Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen led a delegation to visit President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday. Karlsen said that the donation was the single largest donation to any African country.

COVID 19: PRESIDENT BUHARI LAUDS EU DONATION OF N21 BILLION President @MBuhari Tuesday in Abuja commended the European Union for donating the sum of N21 billion (50 million Euros) to support Nigeria’s efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.#Thread — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 14, 2020

He also announced that the European Union was mobilising other sources of funding, noting that they have already paid 1.2 million Euros to UNICEF, and goods purchased through that funding are expected in the country soon. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 14, 2020

President Buhari with EU Head of Delegation Amb. Ketil Karlsen, Member EU Delegation Paulo Barroso Simoes, Minister Counsellor and Head of Cooperation Kurt Cornelis, & senior @NigeriaGov and #PTFCOVID19 officials as he received European Union Delegation at the State House, today pic.twitter.com/3PjinCZNPB — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 14, 2020

Nigeria welcomes the European Union’s contribution of the sum of N21 billion (50 million Euros) to support our efforts at controlling the spread of the #Covid19 pandemic. The EU is channeling the donation through the United Nations (UN) #COVID19 Basket Fund for Nigeria. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 14, 2020

FRSC threatens to impound vehicles violating lockdown order and arrest owners

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps has said motorists not on the essential service list of the federal government may have their vehicles impounded. FRSC boss, Boboye Oyeyemi, said corps have been asked to “step up ongoing enforcement on restrictions and social distance amongst vehicle occupants and carry out the Presidential directives holistically by impounding at sight any vehicle found violating the orders”.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN EXTENSION: CORPS MARSHAL ORDERS COMMANDING OFFICERS TO RE- STRATEGISE, STEP UP ENFORCEMENT, ARREST VIOLATORS, AND IMPOUND UNAUTHORIZED VEHICLES — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's extension of the current lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory Abuja for another 14days effective from 11:59 Monday 13 April, 2020; the Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps, — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered Commanding Officers across the country to step up ongoing enforcement on restrictions and social distance amongst vehicle occupants and carry out the Presidential directives holistically by impounding at sight any vehicle found violating the orders. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal's directive is to reiterate the commitment of the Federal Road Safety Corps towards sustaining existing collaborations with the Federal & State Govts in the fight against the ravaging Coronavirus, — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

and further ensure that the order on restrictions are diligently and effectively enforced with all sense of professionalism, civility and resilience. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

As such, the Corps Marshal's order to Commanding Officers is to ensure the full utilisation of the work force through effective deployment of personnel to arrest without hesitation, any motorist who contravenes the National Order on Stay at Home. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

Expectedly, Oyeyemi also ordered that except the vehicles & the occupants are accredited essential workers with proof of identification, Commanding Officers must ensure that the vehicles are impounded and the occupants handed over to the Police for prosecution in the Court of Law — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

for contravening the Presidential Order on restrictions, social distance and stay at home. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

While warning citizens to comply with the restriction order or face the wrath of the law, Oyeyemi also advised essential workers who might be tempted to compromise with the social distance directives in vehicles to restrain from such — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

as the Virus does not discriminate nor spare anybody irrespective of class or profession. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) April 14, 2020

Chairman of Sosoliso Airlines, Chief Victor Ikwuemesi, dies of Coronavirus in London

Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airlines, Victor Ikwuemesi, has died of the coronavirus pandemic in London, a close friend of the family disclosed on Tuesday. Ikwuemesi, who was said to have been admitted to a London hospital for an undisclosed illness, later tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital.

According to Daily Times, the late airline chief before his death was placed in an intensive care unit but when the oxygen was removed from him to eat, he found it difficult to breathe on his own. He was then placed on a ventilator and he died shortly.

President Donald Trump stops US funding to WHO for ‘covering up’ coronavirus with China

President Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organization after accusing it of helping China to cover up the spread of coronavirus.

The president announced he was cutting between $400million and $500million of funding to the UN-backed body on Tuesday after accusing it of taking China’s alleged lies about the spread and mortality rate of coronavirus at face value. He said those alleged blunders had allowed the virus to spread and caused deaths that could have been avoided.

"The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet, and share information in a timely and transparent fashion." pic.twitter.com/2t5ipAeixQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump is halting funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess WHO's role in mismanaging the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jTrEf4WWj0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020

Bill Gates says halting WHO funding is “as dangerous as it sounds”

Bill Gates has denounced President Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization in a tweet on his official account.

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds, their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them,” he said, adding the world needs the WHO “now more than ever.

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

India extends its coronavirus lockdown by three weeks

India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the biggest in the world covering 1.3 billion people, will be extended until May 3.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the new development on Tuesday. The three-week lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people, which started at midnight on March 25, was scheduled to end at midnight on Tuesday.

Modi said some restrictions in areas further away from infection hotspots will be eased on April 20 to help poor people dependent upon daily wages.

Till April 20, each police station, each district, each state will be monitored closely to see whether the lockdown is being followed and if that area has saved itself from the virus.

Address to the nation. https://t.co/26sVP2br5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

