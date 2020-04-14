This is What Lagos State is Doing to Ensure the Security & Welfare of Everyone

With reports of robberies and violent attacks making the rounds since the commencement of the lockdown and restriction on movements, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shared that his administration will now be focusing on security and welfare of citizens.

On Monday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the extension of the lockdown for another 14 days, which is one of the measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Sharing the news on his personal Instagram page, the governor wrote: