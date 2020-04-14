News
This is What Lagos State is Doing to Ensure the Security & Welfare of Everyone
With reports of robberies and violent attacks making the rounds since the commencement of the lockdown and restriction on movements, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shared that his administration will now be focusing on security and welfare of citizens.
On Monday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the extension of the lockdown for another 14 days, which is one of the measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Sharing the news on his personal Instagram page, the governor wrote:
Dear Lagosians, Yesterday H.E President Muhammad Buhari announced a 2 weeks extension of the lockdown. This was a tough decision, but like we have seen in countries that couldn’t stop the spread of COVID-19, the effects have been catastrophic. My biggest focus now is security and welfare.
On security, there have been reports of pockets of insecurity across different areas, and intelligence has shown a combination of exploitation by criminal elements. The Police have been responsive, but in the last 24 hours we have worked to increase surveillance and response time.
On welfare, the second half of the first phase of our reformed #LagosFoodRelief distribution which is targeted at the vulnerable is on course. The Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer has also begun to help reduce the burden, and we are working on doing more.
We are encouraged by the success rate of our isolation and treatment initiatives for the the novel coronavirus.
Working with the NCDC and Lagos State Ministry of Health, testing capacity for COVID-19 has increased and we will continue to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus.
As a state, we understand that this lockdown will stretch us because of some structural problems we are contending with, however I want to thank Lagosians for rising up with empathy and strength. We have to do more and the government will do more, let’s beat COVID-19 together.
Thank You and God bless.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Lagosians, Yesterday H.E President Muhammad Buhari announced a 2 weeks extension of the lockdown. This was a tough decision, but like we have seen in countries that couldn't stop the spread of COVID-19, the effects have been catastrophic. My biggest focus now is security and welfare. On security, there have been reports of pockets of insecurity across different areas, and intelligence has shown a combination of exploitation by criminal elements. The Police have been responsive, but in the last 24 hours we have worked to increase surveillance and response time. On welfare, the second half of the first phase of our reformed #LagosFoodRelief distribution which is targeted at the vulnerable is on course. The Federal Government's conditional cash transfer has also begun to help reduce the burden, and we are working on doing more. We are encouraged by the success rate of our isolation and treatment initiatives for the the novel coronavirus. Working with the NCDC and Lagos State Ministry of Health, testing capacity for COVID-19 has increased and we will continue to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus. As a state, we understand that this lockdown will stretch us because of some structural problems we are contending with, however I want to thank Lagosians for rising up with empathy and strength. We have to do more and the government will do more, let's beat COVID-19 together. Thank You and God bless.