Connect with us

News

Nigerians Want the Government to Look Into Disbursement of Funds through BVN

News

6 Years After the Chibok Girls' Kidnap, Buhari says Efforts are still Ongoing to Secure their Release

News

Coronavirus: 19 African Countries to Benefit from IMF Debt Relief + Other Recent Updates

News

New Music: Demmie Vee - Vini Vidi Vici

News Scoop

Melinda Gates’ Comments on COVID-19 in Africa, A Cause for Worry or Call to Action?

News

Coronavirus: 19 States in Nigeria now have confirmed Coronavirus Cases | Check out more Updates

Features News

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Residents are Taking up Security Roles to Combat the Upsurge of Robbery Attacks

News

Queen Elizabeth’s Easter Message to the World is about Light & Hope | Check out more Updates

News

Restriction on Movement will Last as Long As Necessary - Read President Buhari's Statement

News

Nigerians Want the Government to Look Into Disbursement of Funds through BVN

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 mins ago

 on

On Monday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his televised nationwide address to Nigerians, shared that the lockdown has been extended to 14 more days and there is a high possibility that the lockdown might get extended again.

Nigerians are questioning the federal and state government on the necessary measures that have been put in place for the sustenance of citizens during this period? In some neighbourhoods in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and other states in the country, reports of theft, unrest, and chaos by people who have been left jobless since the lockdown commenced, has been making the rounds on social media.

People are scared, people are hungry, people are angry.

Recently, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) started the distribution of text messages to phone numbers, reminding Nigerians on how to stay safe and providing necessary updates on the current situation of COVID-19 in the country, but Nigerians don’t want that. What Nigerians are asking is for the government to commence the disbursement of funds through Bank Verification Number (BVN) to every individual in the country.

What’s your take? Do share with us in the comment section.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying on the streets on Twitter:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

What’s The Opposite of Pride in Your Parents?

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

Rita Chidinma: Dreading Another Week Of Staying At Home with Your Kids? Read This!

Advertisement
css.php