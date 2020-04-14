Nigerians Want the Government to Look Into Disbursement of Funds through BVN

On Monday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his televised nationwide address to Nigerians, shared that the lockdown has been extended to 14 more days and there is a high possibility that the lockdown might get extended again.

Nigerians are questioning the federal and state government on the necessary measures that have been put in place for the sustenance of citizens during this period? In some neighbourhoods in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and other states in the country, reports of theft, unrest, and chaos by people who have been left jobless since the lockdown commenced, has been making the rounds on social media.

People are scared, people are hungry, people are angry.

Recently, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) started the distribution of text messages to phone numbers, reminding Nigerians on how to stay safe and providing necessary updates on the current situation of COVID-19 in the country, but Nigerians don’t want that. What Nigerians are asking is for the government to commence the disbursement of funds through Bank Verification Number (BVN) to every individual in the country.

Here’s what Nigerians are saying on the streets on Twitter:

An idle hand is the devil’s workshop. Hunger is capable of creating criminals #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBvn — Abolaji Victoria (@I_am_VickyBJ) April 14, 2020

I repeat, all the donations announced by Nigerian billionaires are fake, at best they are government patronage. UBA & First Bank for instance could have easily paid their customers via BVN. The only reason Buhari, the APC has refused to#payusviaBVN is because they are LOOTERS!! — 🇳🇬 NEFERTITI 🇺🇸 (@firstladyship) April 14, 2020

38.5 million bank accounts has Bank Verification Number according to the Nigerian Interbank Settlement Scheme. 38,500,000*20,000 = 770 Billion If the president and the government decides to #payusviaBVN, they won’t even spend up to 1trillion#PayUsOurPalliativesViaBVN — Oladele Of Ekiti (@TheOladeile) April 14, 2020

There's hunger in the land @MBuhari

The 14 days lockdown is necessary….. What is also necessary is to credit Nigerians through verified BVN. If people are hungry they might take to crime. So #payusviaBVN now!!!!#PayUsOurPalliativesViaBVN pic.twitter.com/rsDxdcDgHW — Rico Swavey (Patrick Fakoya) 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) April 14, 2020

Other Countries are paying through bank transfer, Nigeria cannot be an exemption #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBvn — BOLANLE T. Cole Esq.🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) April 14, 2020

Dear President @MBuhari an hungry man is an angry man #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBvn — BOLANLE T. Cole Esq.🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) April 14, 2020

Dear @Imamofpeace

Please help us tell Our Government to #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBvn I know they listen to you. — BOLANLE T. Cole Esq.🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) April 14, 2020

Refusing to #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBVN only indicate the interest of the government and those in charge in smuggling and misusing the Palliative.#payusviaBVN — Joseph Etim 😎 (@iamjosephetim) April 14, 2020

oya tell someone to tell someone, to tell FG to #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBVN pic.twitter.com/hoF1oc5uQ0 — your MC (@IlefoJesu) April 14, 2020

Why y'all stressing when y'all know this #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBVN isn't possible in this country? pic.twitter.com/b15urBhgxz — LONDON used HUSBAND MATERIAL (@Horpheiyhemei) April 14, 2020

About 40% of Nigerians are banked while the remaining are unbanked… taking one route it will take time or unreach to some vulnerable, but i thought the FG to use both route in order to extend palliatives. But there are selfishness among us#PayUsOurPalliativesViaBVN — سليم 🎀 S A L ! M (@Sv1iM) April 14, 2020

People don’t even have source of income.

Some people can’t afford to buy food stuffs.

People are dying of hunger and depression. Our president and his governemnt must find a solution to all these mess happening #PayUsOurPalliativesViaBVN https://t.co/95J4c4UF7N — Oladele Of Ekiti (@TheOladeile) April 14, 2020