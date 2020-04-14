6 Years After the Chibok Girls’ Kidnap, Buhari says Efforts are still Ongoing to Secure their Release

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Life has not remained the same for the Chibok community, which still feels haunted by the April 14, 2014 kidnappings. The town attracted international attention after Boko Haram fighters forcibly kidnapped at least 276 girls from the government secondary girls school in Chibok town, prompting global outrage.

In the first frantic minutes of their ordeal, 57 girls managed to jump from the trucks in which they were transported and escaped. The remaining 219 were taken away by the terrorists. A social media campaign with the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls went viral and celebrities, leaders, and activists across the world joined the campaign to free the kidnapped schoolgirls.

Since then, a total of 164 students have returned through various means including escapes, rescues, prisoner swaps, and ransom negotiations. Six years after the Boko Haram attack, more than 112 girls are still missing.

In a statement directed at the Chibok community and the association of the parents of the abducted girls from Chibok, Buhari said he’s working hard to make sure the girls return alive. He noted that a fracture in the leadership of the terrorist group has made negotiations for the girls’ return a difficult task.

He said military operations against the group have been tempered by the will to make sure the girls are returned unharmed. The president assured that the nation’s security and intelligence community is making a lot of effort using backroom channels to get the girls back to their families.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

