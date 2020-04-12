Yours Always! Kartika & Samuel’s Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

How else do we celebrate love? We show you two people who are absolutely in love with each other.

Today, Kartika and Samuel‘s pre-wedding shoot brilliantly captured by Officialbigdealweddings is exactly how we feel. The beautiful couple came through with all the love, smile and gorgeousness at this moment. From beautifully rocking different shades of blue to not being able to get their hands off each other, you’ll absolutely love them. We might as well call it a blue-themed pre-wedding shoot.

If you love reading love stories and seeing weddings, you should head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @dilla_johnson

Makeup: @omaa_beauty

Photography: @officialbigdealweddings