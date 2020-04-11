Connect with us

BN Weddings Video: Janet & Ola's Traditional Engagement

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The beautiful Janet got married to the love of her life Ola in a beautiful Yoruba traditional engagement. The two had a swell time sharing their love and happiness with friends and family.

Of course, their day was filled with a number of beautiful moments. You should look out for the sweet emotional moment between the bride and her mum, the joy of the groom’s mum in receiving the bride and also the bride’s entrance with her #AsoEbiBella ladies.

You should check out the video below:

We also found the groom’s beautiful speech at their white wedding:


Credit

Videography: @samonfilms

