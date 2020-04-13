This is Us! Hajara & Hassan’s Wedding Dinner in Abuja

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When love happens, it is always beautiful to see.

The beautiful bride, Hajara and her prince charming Hassan tied the knot some weeks back and honestly, we are loving every moment of their day as captured by Big H Weddings. It was purely a display of love, joy and happiness and they clearly had so much fun with family and friends on their big day.

They also took the fun higher at the reception with a guest performance from Teni. From that moment on, the turn-up was lit and everyone sure had a good time

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the #HnH2020 couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness. You can visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more weddings and love stories.

 

 

 

Credits

Photography: @bighweddings
Makeup: @dazieta
Dress@hudayya
Planner@bluevelvetmarque
Decor and Venue: @bluevelvetmarque
Lighting@iamdjgabby
Videography@hawthornmedia01
Food@cookhouse85
Coctails@cocktailsinandout
Team@mrbig.h @le_coles @sanisegunkabir @ijeomanweke_

BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

