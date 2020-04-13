Weddings
This is Us! Hajara & Hassan’s Wedding Dinner in Abuja
When love happens, it is always beautiful to see.
The beautiful bride, Hajara and her prince charming Hassan tied the knot some weeks back and honestly, we are loving every moment of their day as captured by Big H Weddings. It was purely a display of love, joy and happiness and they clearly had so much fun with family and friends on their big day.
They also took the fun higher at the reception with a guest performance from Teni. From that moment on, the turn-up was lit and everyone sure had a good time
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the #HnH2020 couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness. You can visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more weddings and love stories.
Credits
Photography: @bighweddings
Makeup: @dazieta
Dress: @hudayya
Planner : @bluevelvetmarque
Decor and Venue: @bluevelvetmarque
Lighting : @iamdjgabby
Videography : @hawthornmedia01
Food : @cookhouse85
Coctails : @cocktailsinandout
Team : @mrbig.h @le_coles @sanisegunkabir @ijeomanweke_