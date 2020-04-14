Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Weddings

Tomike Adeoye is Giving Us a Look into her Beautiful White Wedding Ceremony

Movies & TV Scoop

New TV Show Alert - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to Anchor New Courtroom Show "Judging Matters"

Movies & TV Scoop

Latasha Ngwube has a Lot to be Thankful for after Escaping a Major Disaster

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

And it's A Wrap! WATCH Episode 3 of “Backseat” starring BellaRose Okojie

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black's Web Series "Room 420" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Akah & Claire channel Bonnie & Clyde for Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kraks TV is Out with a Brand new Web Series “Bunkies” | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood

According to Alex Ekubo, these are the 3 Things that Make a Happy Life

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Episode 9 of "Skinny Girls in Transit" - Exhibiton

Movies & TV

Tomike Adeoye is Giving Us a Look into her Beautiful White Wedding Ceremony

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

In April 2019, media personality Tomike Adeoye tied the knot with her heartthrob Tosin Adeoye and she’s finally letting us in on all that went down at the beautiful wedding ceremony that had lots of special moments.

From the busy wedding preparations to the intimately beautiful garden wedding, and of course the fun part of any Nigerian wedding – the wedding reception where Tomike was surprised with her favourite music artist Ric Hassani.

Watch the videos below:

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

What’s The Opposite of Pride in Your Parents?

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

Rita Chidinma: Dreading Another Week Of Staying At Home with Your Kids? Read This!

Advertisement
css.php