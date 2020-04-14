Tomike Adeoye is Giving Us a Look into her Beautiful White Wedding Ceremony

In April 2019, media personality Tomike Adeoye tied the knot with her heartthrob Tosin Adeoye and she’s finally letting us in on all that went down at the beautiful wedding ceremony that had lots of special moments.

From the busy wedding preparations to the intimately beautiful garden wedding, and of course the fun part of any Nigerian wedding – the wedding reception where Tomike was surprised with her favourite music artist Ric Hassani.

Watch the videos below: