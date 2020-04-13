New TV Show Alert – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to Anchor New Courtroom Show “Judging Matters”

There’s a brand new show coming to your TV screens and if you are into all things legal matters, then you will definitely love “Judging Matters“.

It seems Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is finally putting his law degree into use with the announcement of the new TV show that he will be hosting. Taking to his Instagram, Ebuka explained that the show will be made up of real cases being judged in court with pure unadulterated Naija drama. This promises to be interesting. Fingers crossed.

Photo Credit: @Ebuka