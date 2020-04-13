Connect with us

New TV Show Alert - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to Anchor New Courtroom Show "Judging Matters"

Latasha Ngwube has a Lot to be Thankful for after Escaping a Major Disaster

And it's A Wrap! WATCH Episode 3 of “Backseat” starring BellaRose Okojie

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black's Web Series "Room 420" | WATCH

Akah & Claire channel Bonnie & Clyde for Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series

Kraks TV is Out with a Brand new Web Series “Bunkies” | WATCH

According to Alex Ekubo, these are the 3 Things that Make a Happy Life

It's Here! WATCH Episode 9 of "Skinny Girls in Transit" - Exhibiton

The Etim Effiongs have a Reason to Celebrate

BellaNaija.com

Published

42 mins ago

 on

There’s a brand new show coming to your TV screens and if you are into all things legal matters, then you will definitely love “Judging Matters“.

It seems Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is finally putting his law degree into use with the announcement of the new TV show that he will be hosting. Taking to his Instagram, Ebuka explained that the show will be made up of real cases being judged in court with pure unadulterated Naija drama. This promises to be interesting. Fingers crossed.

Photo Credit: @Ebuka

BellaNaija.com

